Is Adley Rutschman playing in the Home Run Derby? Participants, format, and bracket

Baltimore Orioles fans will have more reason to be excited for the 2023 MLB All-Star game as the team's star catcher Adley Rutschman will participate in the Hoem Run Derby. The 25-year-old will compete in front of a supportive Seattle crowd as the catcher was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, 170 miles from the host city. The Pacific Northwest native is making his first All-Star Game appearance.

Adley Rutschman will look to become only the third Baltimore Orioles player to win the highly-anticipated event. If he indeed does walk away with the 2023 Home Run Derby title, he will join O's icons Cal Ripken Jr., who accomplished the feat in 1991, and Miguel Tejada, who was his title in 2004.

The Home Run Derby will be one of the most-watched events of the 2023 All-Star Weekend, which runs from July 7- 11 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Mariners will play host to the All-Star Game for the third time.

Not only will Rutschman be close to his hometown of Portland, Oregon, but his father will be closer than anyone else. The young Baltimore Orioles catcher announced that his father Randy Rutschman will be his designated pitcher during the event.

A closer look at Adley Rutschman's competition during the 2023 Home Run Derby

Rutschman will join a solid group of competitors that have already declared their intentions of participating in the event. One of the favorites to win the entire event is hometown superstar Julio Rodriguez, who turned heads during his Home Run Derby debut in 2022 by hitting a whopping 81 bombs.

While there are two more spots yet to be filled in the eight-man competition, the Orioles catcher will be joined by the aforementioned Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets.

The Home Run Derby will run as an eight-man bracket, with the first two rounds of the competition running for three minutes per player. The participant with the most home runs in those three minutes will advance in the bracket.

The two finalists that advance to the end will be given two minutes each. In the event of a tie after the two minutes, each player will be granted an additional 60 seconds to try to secure the crown. San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto won the competition last season.

