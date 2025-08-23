“Is Anthony Volpe Aaron Boone’s son?” - Fans livid as Yankees' latest lineup vs. archnemesis Red Sox features shortstop despite ongoing errors

On Saturday, the New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox in an important game at Yankee Stadium. While this third game of the series has fans from both teams excited, several Yankees fans expressed their disappointment over seeing Anthony Volpe's name in the starting lineup.

Ad

Volpe, 24, once considered to be a bright prospect for New York, is having a difficult 2025 MLB season. The young American baseball player's 2025 has been marred by errors during important plays and below-par performances. This has led many to believe that Volpe must not be started.

However, manager Aaron Boone's decision to start Volpe has left fans fuming. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a fan commented under the New York's post and asked if Volpe is Boone's son. The comment by the fan read:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So Jazz and McMahon get days off but golden boy Volpe doesn't get benched? Is he Boone's son that I'm not aware of? No prospect has ever been treated like this when they've played this poorly. I don't get it. Let it go.

"The experiment is over. Could've had Seager but nooo. Had to have the golden boy. Could've had Olson or Castillo but nooo. Had to have the golden boy. I love the Yankees but absolutely DESPISE this entire leadership group."

Ad

Brendan @Brendan_1999_ So Jazz and McMahon get days off but golden boy Volpe doesn't get benched? Is he Boone's son that I'm not aware of? No prospect has ever been treated like this when they've played this poorly. I don't get it. Let it go. The experiment is over. Could've had Seager but nooo. Had to have the golden boy. Could've had Olson or Castillo but nooo. Had to have the golden boy. I love the Yankees but absolutely DESPISE this entire leadership group.

Ad

Here are more such reactions:

"Under what circumstances would Volpe actually get put on the bench for a game?," a fan wrote

"Starting Volpe but sitting Jazz?," another fan wrote.

"why is volpe getting the start today???," one user wrote.

"the unbridled love for Volpe at this point has to be driven by fears of the mafia," wrote a user.

Ad

"starting Volpe again what an unserious baseball team," one fan wrote.

"Volpe is a sack of s**t. Pls stop playing him," wrote one user.

Anthony Volpe has not been able to produce the results he desired this season. In 454 at-bats this season, he has batted .209, along with 18 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Yankees' skipper Aaron Boone expressed support for Anthony Volpe nearly a month ago

Anthony Volpe has made 16 errors in the 2025 MLB season. However, before August could begin, that number was 15, which is still high. When these numbers became public, Volpe was subject to criticism, but found support in Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Ad

On July 30th, Boone backed Volpe while talking to reporters. Boone said:

"We gotta get over it, we gotta get through it. You know, one thing's for certain, he (Anthony Volpe) is really, really good out there, and he's clearly had some struggles (lately). For a very talented defender, he will get through it, and we've got to get him there."

Anthony Volpe has been a part of the Yankees' setup since the beginning of his MLB career. In 2019, Volpe received a $2.7 million signing bonus from the Yankees after they picked him in the first round of the draft. After spending nearly four years in the minors, Volpe made his MLB debut for New York in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. He has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, and has worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More