Barry Bonds is one of the greatest legends in baseball. However, he is not included in MLB The Show 23.

Barry Bonds received seven NL MVP awards and 14 All-Star selections throughout his career. However, he is also marked by controversy. He was accused of taking steroids to improve his playing abilities. Perhaps this controversy is the reason why he hasn't been added to the game.

As a player, Barry Bonds had a lot of admirers that remain unchanged even after his alleged steroid use. This is why fans have mixed reactions regarding his non-inclusion in the game. Some fans believe that his alleged steroid use makes it right for the game makers to not include him in the game. However, other fans are of the opinion that Bond's incredible playing talent on the field proves why he should have been included in the game.

Although he hasn't been included in the game yet, it does not mean that he won't be added in the future. Perhaps the makers are waiting to introduce Barry Bonds as part of an upcoming special event in the game. At this point, it is up to the maker's decision whether to include him in the game or not.

Alternative Legends in MLB The Show 23

Barry Bonds in Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants - Game One

MLB The Show 23 adds plenty of alternative legends for gamers to enjoy instead of Barry Bonds. Some of them include Martin Dihigo, Derek Jeter, Carlos Pena, Matt Cain, Alex Gordon, Ryan Ludwick, Greg Vaughn, Satchel Paige, David Wright, and more.

It is expected that the makers of the game will soon add Barry Bonds to the list of legends and add to the excitement of gamers.

