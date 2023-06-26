Is C.J. Cron healthy? Colorado Rockies update star slugger’s status ahead of series vs Dodgers

The Colorado Rockies are about to receive much-needed reinforcements as the team has activated 2022 All-Star C.J. Cron from the IL. The hard-hitting first baseman has been out of action since May 15th after back spasms left him on the shelf.

Now, the 33-year-old slugger will likely return to his everyday role for the Colorado Rockies. He is set to return to the lineup prior to the team's series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

As expected, it has been a difficult season for the Colorado Rockies, as the team finds itself last in the National League West with a 31-49 record. However, the return of C.J. Cron will bring some much-needed power to the lineup, which ranks 25th in team home runs this year.

It's been a difficult 2023 campaign for Cron, who is coming off the best season of his career. So far in 36 games this year with the Rockies, the ten-year pro has produced a paltry .228 batting average with six home runs and 20 RBIs. However, he should see his production increase as he owns a career batting average of .259 through 1014 games in the MLB.

Last year, C.J. Cron was one of the most underrated sluggers in the league, maintaining a .257 batting average with 29 home runs and a career-high 102 RBIs, earning his first and only All-Star selection.

C.J. Cron will be one of the top power targets at the MLB Trade Deadline

It seems like a lock that the Colorado Rockies will be sellers by the time of the MLB Trade Deadline, with the team likely hoping to move on from their veterans. Among those veterans, Cron may be one of the most sought after given his home run history and pending unrestricted free agency.

The hard-hitting Cron signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with the Rockies in 2022, making him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2023 campaign. He will be an ideal rental target for teams looking to add power to their lineup, with teams such as the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins among teams that could target the veteran.

