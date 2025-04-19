Is Cam Smith adopted? All you need to know about the Astros slugger's parents

In December, Cam Smith learned he would be joining the Astros organization in Houston. He, along with Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski, was sent to Houston in exchange for the Chicago Cubs receiving Kyle Tucker.
He quickly turned heads in camp and made the big-league roster on Opening Day. He has seized his opportunity as a rookie, putting together some great at-bats thus far.
However, he would not be where he is today without the help of his parents. He was born on February 22, 2003, to his parents, Robert Alvarez and Stephanie Hocza. Smith's father has a background in the automotive industry, working for RAV Performance Company in the past.
When Smith originally learned that he would make the club's Opening Day roster, he shared a special moment with his mom. She was the one who told him he was going to be in the big leagues, where he broke down into tears.
Looking back at how Astros slugger Cam Smith made it to where he is
Cam Smith really got his baseball career started in high school. He attended Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington, Florida, becoming the Sun Sentinel 7A-6A Player of the Year with his .435 batting average and six home runs.
After that, he committed to playing his college baseball for the University of Florida State. As a freshman, he batted .258/.326/.517 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He would spend just one more year at Florida State before he would be drafted.
In 2024, the Chicago Cubs selected him with the 14 overall selection. He signed with the team and had solid success in the minor leagues that year, hitting .313 across 32 games.
In December, he learned that he would be traded to the Astros. He impressed those at camp and was able to make the Opening Day roster, and he has not disappointed.
He has played in 15 games thus far, hitting .224/.296/.449 with a triple, three home runs, and 10 runs batted in. Smith has seen the most success he has seen in his most recent game.
On Friday against the San Diego Padres, he exploded at the plate. He went 2-for-4 with two home runs to help his team secure the 6-4 victory. He has also held down his new position in right field well with 34 put-outs and a .944 fielding percentage.