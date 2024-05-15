Is David Bell joining NL coaching staff for All-Star Game? Exploring Reds skipper's inclusion in MLB's 2024 Midsummer Classic

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell knows a thing or two about coaching a talented bunch. He has a group of exciting young players like Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, and Hunter Greene.

While he likely thought he would have All-Star weekend off this year, he will not. It was announced on Tuesday night that Bell would join Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo on the Midsummer Classic coaching staff.

Bell will serve as a bench coach for the National League squad. The All-Star game will take place on July 16 at Globe Life field.

What might David Bell and Torey Lovullo's NL All-Star lineup look like?

Cincinnati Reds - David Bell (Image via USA Today)

While the All-Star game is still months away, quite a few players on the NL side have been playing exceptionally well. One of these players is Mookie Betts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger has not flinched after making his way to shortstop this season. He is currently hitting .345/.441/.563 with seven homers and 28 runs batted in.

Another player who has been playing well on the National League side is Elly De La Cruz. He is hitting .260/.362/.500 and leads all of MLB with 26 stolen bases.

David Bell and Torey Lovullo could have quite the decision on their hands when it comes to the DH spot. Both Shohei Ohtani and Marcell Ozuna have had great seasons so far.

Ozuna leads the NL with 12 home runs and all of MLB with 41 runs batted in. He has really stepped up for his club with Ronald Acuna Jr. getting off to a slow start.

There is still time for plenty of other players to catch a hot streak and put their name in the hat for an All-Star selection. We are just over two months out from the Midsummer Classic.

