Is ESPN the only way to watch college baseball? Television options for NCAA fans, explored

The college baseball season is right around the corner. In just a few days, most NCAA squads will resume play and begin their march to dethrone LSU as the reigning tournament champions. Every team has a shot, so it's an exciting time to be a fan.

College baseball is on television. It used to be more inaccessible to fans, but now it's pretty easy to find. ESPN is one of the top providers for all sports, and they usually have college baseball games. Are they the only choice?

Is ESPN the sole provider of college baseball games?

ESPN is not the only way to watch college baseball games, but it is the primary option. Live television channels are pretty much exclusive to ESPN and its subsidiaries. For example, ESPN has college games, as does the ACC Network.

The ACC Network, which would show top colleges like Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest (the number one team in the nation right now) and more, is a subset of ESPN, so it falls under that parent channel.

The rest of the channels include:

ESPN2

ESPNU

SEC Network

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Longhorn Network

ESPN3

ESPN+

SEC Network+

ACCNX

These are often available in certain TV packages from cable providers. However, if you don't have these channels or a cable provider, you're not out of luck. There are ways to watch without having ESPN on your live TV.

ESPN+ is an ESPN subscription, but it's much easier to get than a cable service. It costs $10.99 a month. You can also bundle it with Hulu and Disney+ to get all three for just $14.99 a month as well.

FuboTV is another option. This could be used to watch the ESPN channels and is often more accessible and cheaper than a cable package would be. This streaming service acts as a live television surrogate, and it is available for $74.99 a month. There is a one-week free trial too.

Is ESPN the only way to watch college baseball?

The options outside of an ESPN channel to watch college baseball games on television are pretty slim, but you do have some ways to work around it or take advantage of some good services being offered.

For now, that's primarily the only way to watch college games unless you physically attend them, which can also be a fun experience.

