Is Ethan Holliday the next Corey Seager? In-depth breakdown of No. 1 prospect ahead of MLB Draft 

Jackson Holliday's brother and Matt Holliday's second son, Ethan Holliday, will soon get drafted, likely in the first round of the upcoming 2025 MLB draft. It's usual for analysts to compare the draft prospects with greats of the game, with Mark DeRosa comparing Ethan with two-time World Series champion Corey Seager.

On Friday, DeRosa, a former teammate of Holliday Sr., spoke in depth about Ethan and compared him with the Texas Rangers shortstop. DeRosa called Ethan a "monster" at the plate, reminding him of Matt's tenure in MLB.

He pointed out similarities between Ethan Holliday and Seager, especially the beautiful bat swing both have.

"He wants to play shortstop," DeRosa said on MLB Network. "I know a lot of people are talking about him potentially being pushed to third base, but I remember when Corey Seager was coming out of high school, and that was one of the most gorgeous swings I had ever seen from a high school shortstop. And he has fought vehemently to never come off shortstop.

"So Ethan — if he gives you, with the number one overall pick or potentially fourth to the Colorado Rockies — he gives you Corey Seager vibes: that big-bodied shortstop who’s going to fight hard to stay at that position. Worst-case scenario, he’s a middle-of-the-order bat that gets pushed to third base."

The Oklahoma State product is one of the biggest names entering the 2025 MLB draft. He attended Stillwater High School and is a left-handed hitter with a frame of 6-foot-4 and 210 lbs. MLB.com has given him a scouting grade of 65 out of a maximum of 80.

Let's see if he can follow in the footsteps of Seager, who was selected 18th in the 2012 MLB draft and went on to win the NL Rookie of the Year.

Ethan Holliday's MLB draft projection

Ethan Holliday is widely regarded as the top prospect in the 2025 class, with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, Perfect Game and MLB.com all ranking him at the top.

Modern scouting tool suggests that his wood‑bat exit velocities hover around 111 mph, giving him an upside of hitting 30-35 homers yearly. While he's listed as shortstop/third baseman, most expect him to take the position at hot corner in MLB.

For the No. 1 pick, he's in tight competition with LSU southpaw Kade Anderson, with draft analysts assigning roughly 40% odds to Holliday being selected first. However, ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian favors Anderson to be picked earlier.

The National holds the No. 1 pic,k followed by the LA Angels, Seattle Mariners and the Colorado Rockies at picks 2-4. Who do you think should pick Ethan Holliday?

