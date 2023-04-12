Is Ji-hwan Bae South Korean? Pirates second baseman's nationality explored

Ji-hwan Bae is a second baseman and outfielder who plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Bae was born in July 26, 1999 in Daegu, South Korea, to Bae Jae-dong, his father, and Jeong Tae-ok, his mother. He grew up as a fan of South Korean professional baseball and began to show an interest in Major League Baseball when his idol Shin-Shoo Choo joined the Cleveland Indians.

The Atlanta Braves signed him on September 23, 2017. However, the MLB disbarred his Braves contract due to fraudulent negotiations on November 21, 2017.

In March 2018, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed him for a bonus of $1.25 million. He made it through various minor-league systems like the Altoona Curve and Peoria Javelinas. He also made it to the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game.

Bae spent most of his 2022 with the Indianapolis Indians before making his debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 23, 2022.

Pittsburgh Pirates @Pirates JI HWAN BAE SAVES THE DAY! JI HWAN BAE SAVES THE DAY! https://t.co/5PXecq4PRk

In his first game with the Pirates, Bae walked once, hit a single, and stole two bases.

Ji-hwan Bae's personal life

Ji Hwan Bae #3 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks back to the dug out after striking out in the 9th inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 01, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pittsburgh Pirates star Ji-hwan Bae's personal life is not without scandal. In April 2019, he was questioned about assaulting his girlfriend. At the time of the incident, he was a 17-year-old high school student. According to milb.com, he slapped, kicked, and choked the girl. As a result of his actions, he was convicted of assault in court in Daegu and required to pay a fine of 2 million Korean won. The MLB also suspended him without pay for 30 games.

