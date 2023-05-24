Is Joe Ryan related to Nolan Ryan? Uncovering the relationship between two pitchers

Joe Ryan is a popular pitcher for the Minnesota Twins in the MLB. Nolan Ryan, nicknamed " The Ryan Express" is one of the greatest MLB pitchers of all time. Baseball fans are often curious about the fact whether Joe and Nolan are related at all.

National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ @baseballhall



In his big league debut, Ryan struck out the first batter he faced 55 years ago today – the first of 5,714 career punchouts. Nolan Ryan’s big league career started out just how you might expect it to: with a K.In his big league debut, Ryan struck out the first batter he faced 55 years ago today – the first of 5,714 career punchouts. baseballhall.org/discover/insid… Nolan Ryan’s big league career started out just how you might expect it to: with a K.In his big league debut, Ryan struck out the first batter he faced 55 years ago today – the first of 5,714 career punchouts. baseballhall.org/discover/insid… https://t.co/sJoQ1SSPPO

Joe Ryan is not related to Nolan Ryan. They are completely different individuals and just share the same surname. The only other thing common to them is that they are both pitchers for their teams.

Joe Ryan has played mostly in the minor leagues during his stint with the Tampa Bay Rays. He played for teams like Hudson Valley Renegades, Bowling Green Hot Rods, Charlotte Stone Crabs, Montgomery Biscuits, and Durham Bulls. It was only in 2021, that he was traded to the Minnesota Twins and eventually made his MLB debut on September 1, 2021, against the Chicago Cubs.

On the other hand, Nolan Ryan is an MLB veteran who had played for a variety of teams like the New York Mets, California Angels (Los Angeles Angels), Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers. He has seven no-hitters to his credit and is tied with Bob Feller for 12 one-hitters. He was famous for throwing a devastating curveball that could be compared to a breaking ball due to its exceptional velocity.

MLB careers of Joe Ryan and Nolan Ryan

The MLB veteran, Nolan Ryan is an eight-time All-Star, and a World Series winner with New York Mets in 1969. He is also a Hall of Fame of the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, and Angels. Furthermore, he is also an 11-time strikeout leader. He has a win-loss record of 324-292 with an ERA of 3.19 and 5,714 strikeouts in his career. He is indeed one of the legends in MLB.

Joe Ryan has had a relatively short career with Minnesota Twins. He has notched up a win-loss record of 21-10, along with an ERA of 3.29 and 247 strikeouts in his career. He is expected to improve his skills as his career progresses in the future.

