Is Juan Soto playing tonight against Astros? - Mar. 30

On Mar. 28, Yankees fans got their first glimpse of Juan Soto as a newly minted member of their team. Undoubtedly, the team's biggest acquisition of the offseason, the young Dominican didn't wait long to make an impact.

After an RBI single spurred his team's comeback, Soto gunned Astros runner Mauricio Dubon in the ninth inning to propel his team to a 5-4 victory. In the next game, the 25-year old drew a bases-loaded walk to register his second RBI of the season.

The Yankees, 2-0, are top in the AL East, leading the 1-0 Baltimore Orioles by one game. On Saturday, Soto and the Yankees will look to extend their perfect start to the season.

Is Juan Soto playing tonight?

Although the lineup for Saturday's fixture against the Astros has not been released, there's every reason to believe that Soto will start. In the first two games of the season, Soto played right field and batted second in the order.

Juan Soto stats against Houston Astros

Since breaking into the league in 2018, Juan Soto has played exclusively in the National League before his December trade to the Yankees from the San Diego Padres. As such, the three-time walks leader has not seen too much of the Astros compared to other teams.

Over eight career games against the Houston Astros, Soto has a .200 average alongside three hits, five RBIs and three runs scored.

New York Yankees projected roster

The acquisition of several outfielders, including Soto's fellow former Padre Trent Grisham, as well as former Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo means that Yankees manager Aaron Boone has had many choices for his outfield.

Nevertheless, it appears as though the combination of Soto in right field with captain Aaron Judge in center is what the team wants to stick with.

Gleyber Torres, 2B Juan Soto, RF Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Anthony Volpe, SS Austin Wells, C Oswaldo Cabrera, 3B

Houston Astros projected roster

Jose Altuve, 2B Yordan Alvarez, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Alex Bregman, 3B Jose Abreu, 1B Chas McCormick, LF Yanier Diaz, C Jeremy Pena, SS Jake Meyers, CF

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros start time

The third game of the series is scheduled for a first pitch at 6:15 p.m. local time. For viewers in the New York area, YES Network will carry the action, while fans in Houston can rely on AT&T SportsNet for coverage.

