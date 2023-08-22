Is Luis Arraez injured? Marlins baseman exits game vs Padres early

Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez exited Monday's game against the San Diego Padres after suffering from a stomach cramp as reported by the team. The Padres went on to win the game 6-2 on the night after taking an early lead.

However, there is considerable concern in the Marlins' camp after their infielder had to be pulled in the middle of the game due to stomach cramps.

Arraez signed with the Minnesota Twins as an international free agent in 2013 before going on to make his major league debut for them in 2019. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best sluggers in the game, winning the Silver Slugger award as well as the AL batting champion in 2022. He also hit the cycle for the first time in his career this season.

However, Monday's game against the Padres saw him retire early due to a stomach cramp. The San Diego side took an early lead on the night, going 6-0 up in the fifth innings to take the game away from the Marlins.

The Miami infielder could not help his team after his discomfort which will likely be investigated further by the team's medical staff.

Miami Marlins remain in postseason contention despite Luis Arraez's injury

While infielder Luis Arraez was pulled from Monday's game against the San Diego Padres due to a stomach injury, the Miami Marlins remain in contention for a postseason spot in the MLB.

There are less than two months of the regular season left and the Marlins find themselves needing a big push to book their spot in the postseason. Despite losing their series opener against the San Diego side, they still have a .508 record, putting them in a fighting position for the rest of the season.

However, only time will tell if they can make it a season to remember or not.