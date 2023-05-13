Is MLB The Show 23 coming to PlayStation 5 Tournaments? Latest news and updates

Baseball fans, as well as the wider gaming community are lauding MLB The Show 23 as one of the best games of 2023 so far.

Released on March 28, the game allows players to compete as realistic avatars of their favorite teams and players. The game is developed by PlayStation Studios, a division of San Diego Studios, who has been making MLB videogames since 2006.

Some of the new and excitiing features that players of the game can expect to encounter include additions Diamond Dynasty mode, Stadium Creator Mode, as well as the brand new ability to compete as the now-defunct Negro League teams of old.

MLB The Show 23 is available on PC, XBox One, XBox S/X as well as PlayStation 4 and 5. So far, players on all sorts of consoles have come back with limited complaints about their general gameplay experience.

One of the biggest questions has been regarding the ability of users to compete in PlayStation 5 tournaments with other users online. Well, here comes the good news.

On May 12 2023, PlayStation Studios announced The Show Championship series, a new and improved mode for MLB The Show 23 competition. So far, two tournaments have been announced, with a cash prize of $100,000 available between them.

From casual daily tournaments to the new Championship Series. Define your legacy: MLB The Show 23 is now on PS5 Tournaments.From casual daily tournaments to the new Championship Series. Define your legacy: playst.cc/3NPZdRP MLB The Show 23 is now on PS5 Tournaments. ⚾ From casual daily tournaments to the new Championship Series. Define your legacy: playst.cc/3NPZdRP https://t.co/ydVoWEzAfe

"MLB The Show 23 is now on PS5 Tournaments. From casual daily tournaments to the new Championship Series. Define your legacy:" - PlayStation

Each tournament will have eight qualifiers, which are expected to commence on June 3, and be capped at 32 of the best players from around North America.

The pool will then be narrowed down to a field of 12 players, who will compete via live stream against other MLB The Show 23 afficionados on June 21 until June 23 for a chance to win the big cash prize.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is the cover athlete for the 2023 edition of The Show. Seventeen years ago, David "Big Papi" Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox graced the innaugural cover of the series.

MLB The Show 23 PlayStation tournaments will showcase the cream of the crop

While we all have that one friend who claims to be the best at all video games, the PlayStation tournaments will show who is truly the king of this game. If you have not had the chance to check out this game and all of its truly revoltionary features, do not hesitate, and pick up your copy today.

