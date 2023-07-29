Is the New York Mets game facing a weather delay? Weather update, expected start time, and more

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets game is facing a weather delay. The first pitch was slated for 7:10 ET but there is severe weather surrounding Citi Field.

The radar shows there will be activity in the area for the next hour or so. Early predictions for the new start time of the game are 8:10 ET, given the radar is accurate and the rain goes away.

Mets Weather @WxMets pic.twitter.com/Mc1eodlqdx Offically in a rain delay. Thunderstorms approaching from the west. Still likely around an hour or so away. Also a bit more scattered south of Northern NJ. #LGM

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Patrick Corbin will be Washington's starting pitcher, while the Mets will give the ball to Carlos Carrasco. The Mets won the series' first game on Friday by a score of 5-1.

The weather has not been the greatest in the New York area lately. Friday's game also consisted of a rain delay that lasted an hour and a half.

It has been raining on the New York Mets all season long

New York Mets v Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, the New York Mets announced that they had traded Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. Scherzer waived his no-trade clause, and the contract details are being worked on.

This comes days after the Mets traded closer David Roberston was traded to the Miami Marlins. After hearing this, Scherzer asked to speak to the front office about where the team was headed.

Apparently, Scherzer was unhappy with his answer and is now on the move. He is headed to a first-place team with a shot at contending for a World Series title.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Mets and Rangers have agreed on a Max Scherzer trade but it is pending Scherzer’s approval

The Mets will likely be involved in a few more trades before the deadline. Their roster has just not worked, and they need to get value and start again. Players to watch out for include Tommy Pham and Brooks Raley.

Expect the Mets to look forward to next season. They do not have much hope this year, as they sit 17 games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves.