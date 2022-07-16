"Is there a reason, or are we just going to let that go unexplained?" "Are they offering refunds?" - New York Yankees fans express their displeasure with new Old-Timers' Day format

The New York Yankees have announced a change in format to their traditional Old-Timers’ Day.

The 74th edition of the event won't feature the customary Old-Timers’ game, which is an exhibition match featuring former Yankees players. Instead, there will be video packages paying tribute to the legends.

This year’s Old-Timers’ Day is the first since 2019, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"FYI: The traditional Old-Timers’ Day game will NOT be played this season. Instead, there will be introductions and video tributes." - Bryan Hoch

Former Yankees-turned-broadcasters David Cone and John Flaherty will be part of the ceremonies, alongside manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff.

The Old-Timers’ Day roster includes Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, 1978 Cy Young Award winner Ron Guidry, 1998 World Series heroes Tino Martinez and Bernie Williams, and six-time All-Star Willie Randolph.

When asked why the format is being changed this year, New York Yankees senior vice-president of marketing Debbie Tymon clarified that several alumni were not medically cleared to compete:

"I have several alumni on the injured list — a little hip replacement, a little knee replacement… So when that all came into play, you say to yourself, ‘We still have to bring back Old-Timers’ Day. There’s a clamoring from fans to see the alumni.’ So we’re modifying it and going in a different direction just to move forward this year, and then hope to return to our standard event in 2023." - Debbie Tymon, New York Yankees Senior VP (Marketing), to Newsday

The complete list of scheduled attendees, subject to change, of course, is as follows:

Jesse Barfield, Ron Blomberg, Aaron Boone, Homer Bush, Rick Cerone, Chris Chambliss, David Cone, Bucky Dent, Brian Doyle, John Flaherty, Joan Ford (wife of Whitey Ford), Ron Guidry, Charlie Hayes, Jill Martin (wife of Billy Martin), Tino Martinez, Hensley Meulens, Gene Monahan, Diana Munson (wife of Thurman Munson), Kay Murcer (wife of Bobby Murcer), Jeff Nelson, Lou Piniella, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Mickey Rivers, Luis Sojo, Shane Spencer, Roy White and Bernie Williams.

New York Yankees fans are not happy with the new Old-Timers’ Game format

The Old-Timers’ Game is a long-running tradition and a great opportunity for New York Yankees fans to pay tribute to their legends.

Many fans even buy tickets with the hope of seeing their long-retired heroes in action. Taking that away has naturally frustrated and infuriated quite a few Yankees fans.

Brian @Yankeesfan4vr @BryanHoch Bryan we need answers as to why there won't be a game. I'm so pissed. This year it's on my 50th birthday and I was so looking forward to going and see the old timers Game. What a let down. @BryanHoch Bryan we need answers as to why there won't be a game. I'm so pissed. This year it's on my 50th birthday and I was so looking forward to going and see the old timers Game. What a let down.

There it goes.....C Yah @thereitgoescya @BryanHoch Why? It’s been a tradition for years, why stop it now ? Great list of attendees, they can’t play a 2 or 3 inning game ? @BryanHoch Why? It’s been a tradition for years, why stop it now ? Great list of attendees, they can’t play a 2 or 3 inning game ?

bombs in the bronx 🐢 @bombs_bronx @BryanHoch This is really a low blow by the organization. After skipping the last few years everyone was really looking forward to this. No excuses. This is not acceptable @BryanHoch This is really a low blow by the organization. After skipping the last few years everyone was really looking forward to this. No excuses. This is not acceptable

Some fans are expecting a refund, while others just want an explanation. Can you blame any of them?

While Debbie Tymon clarified the reason (as mentioned above), that message wasn’t relayed directly to the fans by the New York Yankees.

Ben @NYY1996BR @BryanHoch Is there a reason, or are we just going to let that go unexplained? @BryanHoch Is there a reason, or are we just going to let that go unexplained?

Former Yankees pitcher Erik Kratz made light of the situation and joked that he has been working out for a return at the Old-Timers’ Game. Sorry Erik, maybe next year.

Erik Kratz @ErikKratz31 @BryanHoch You mean I have been working out and getting my arm in shape for NOTHING? @BryanHoch You mean I have been working out and getting my arm in shape for NOTHING?

Some don’t appear bothered at all by the customary game not going ahead.

Nick Greco @NickGreco25 @BryanHoch I’m fine with no game. Having them show up and be honored is sufficient. Lately the games at best have been a pointless bore and at worse a sad display of old men looking old. And I’ve been watching Old Timer’s Day since the early 60’s. @BryanHoch I’m fine with no game. Having them show up and be honored is sufficient. Lately the games at best have been a pointless bore and at worse a sad display of old men looking old. And I’ve been watching Old Timer’s Day since the early 60’s.

Abe Rosenberg @AbeRosenberg @BryanHoch Good. Went to Old Timers Day once. Never again. Watching old guys struggling to play the game was sad and embarrassing. For every Luke Appling miracle home run there's a dozen slow, incredibly difficult-to-watch moments. Let them just walk on the field and take their bows. @BryanHoch Good. Went to Old Timers Day once. Never again. Watching old guys struggling to play the game was sad and embarrassing. For every Luke Appling miracle home run there's a dozen slow, incredibly difficult-to-watch moments. Let them just walk on the field and take their bows.

The 74th Old-Timers’ Game takes place on Saturday, July 30. Introductions and video tributes will be shown prior to the New York Yankees' game against the Kansas City Royals.

