Watch: Aaron Boone unhinged after questionable call by umpire during New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox game

Aaron Boone's temper seems to be getting worse and worse with every year that passes. The New York Yankees manager was involved in another heated exchange with umpires on Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Yankees faced the Boston Red Sox in the finale of a critical four-game American League East series. Trailing 7-6 in the seventh inning, they were looking to climb back into the game with Giancarlo Stanton at the plate on a 2-2 count.

"'THAT'S F*****G SIX BALLS' Boonie got tossed after Stanton's AB," - Talkin' Yanks

Boone already looked agitated after a series of calls that had seemed to go against his team. Stanton's third strike was the final straw that set him over the edge.

Aaron Boone gets ejected for the fourth time this season

Aaron Boone looks on during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium

A foul-mouthed rant for the ages ensued. Boone made sure that if he was going to get thrown out of the game, he was going to get his money's worth. Tripp Gibson ejected the New York Yankees manager midway through the inning. This was Boone's fourth ejection of the year.

The Yankees had reason to be upset. Some of the strikes last night were nowhere close. All three of the strikes Hirokazu Sawamura threw against Stanton looked out of the zone. Boone could be heard shouting, "that's f*****g six balls." At key points in the game, it's frustrating when calls like that go against your team.

"Here are the 3 “strikes” to Giancarlo Stanton that led to Aaron Boone’s ejection." - Ben Verlander

Managers will often get ejected, not just to protect their hitters but also to fire up their team. It's a commonly used tactic.

"Aaron Boone wants all the smoke." - Jared Carrabis

On April 15, Boone was ejected from a game against the Baltimore Orioles. The New York Yankees went on to win the next day.

On May 4, he was ejected against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees went on to win their next game.

On June 28, Boone was ejected against the A’s. His team went on to win their next game.

Maybe there is a method to Boone's madness? If history is any indication, a win against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday would be highly probable.

The New York Yankees are now 61-25 but still hold a 14 -game lead over the Boston Red Sox. Hopefully, this latest outburst from their manager will be a wake-up call to a team that has lost their last two games.

