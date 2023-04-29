Is Rich Hill the oldest player in the MLB? Pirates veteran is in his 22nd season in the majors

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Rich Hill, nicknamed "Dick Mountain," turned 43 years old this past March. This makes him the oldest active MLB professional baseball player in the major leagues. Here's all you need to know about the oldest MLB baseball player.

Hill is currently in his 22nd season in the major leagues. He has played for a variety of MLB teams, including the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, and many more.

Rich Hill in Los Angeles Dodgers team

He made his debut for the Chicago Cubs in the 2002-2004 season. He was considered by Baseball America to have one of the best curveballs in the business.

Hill is known to be the only pitcher in MLB history whose perfect game was broken up by a ninth inning in-fielding error. He is also known for having a no-hitter broken up in the extra innings by a walk-off home run. He was also deemed to be one of the greats in his career, but injuries put a stop to that.

Hill is expected to have a good 22nd season in the major leagues, while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rich Hill's MLB performance

Rich Hill in Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies game

Hill is the oldest active baseball player on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster. He is renowned for his curveballs, which have greatly helped him in his career for different teams. He is currently one of the best pitchers for the Pittsburgh Pirates team.

Hill has developed a win-loss record of 84-61 and has an earned run average of 3.87. He has also made 1,313 strikeouts in his career so far. It is expected that his 22nd season will present Hill with the perfect opportunity to showcase his talent on the field.

