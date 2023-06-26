Is there a run rule in College World Series? Comparing and contrasting regulations with MLB

With Florida's dominant win over LSU in the College World Series yesterday, the question was raised: is there a run rule in the CWS? The Gators put up an astonishing 24 runs en route a 24-4 victory. Did the game finish preemptively?

It did not. The College World Series' second game ran until the final out of the ninth inning. In fact, it was 24-3 going into the ninth and LSU scored a run to make it a 20-run deficit.

There is no run rule in college baseball at any point. It would be sensible to have a run rule for the regular season but not for postseason games, but it doesn't exist in the college game at all. If it did, yesterday's game two likely would have ended early.

Is there a run rule in College World Series or MLB?

Just like in the College World Series, there's no run rule in baseball. Teams can, in theory, score as many runs as they want. If they were to somehow score 100 runs, the game wouldn't be called early.

Is there a run rule in the College World Series?

The most a team has ever scored was 30. The Texas Rangers handed the Baltimore Orioles the worst loss in MLB history in 2007 by winning 30-3, but it didn't involve a run rule.

If the College World Series final today or any of the random MLB games on the schedule sees a team winning 25-3 in the seventh inning, they'll still have to play through the ninth inning.

