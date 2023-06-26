Fact Check: Was Corey Julks carrying a phone in his pocket? Astros cheating allegations emerge after suspicious image

Corey Julks appears to have had a smartphone in his back pocket for the Houston Astros recently. He was pictured a few times during a game where it appeared that his back pocket was filled with a smartphone, both in the outfield and in the on-deck circle.

This has prompted cheating allegations against Corey Julks and the Astros, since cell phones are not permitted in the dugout or on the field. In fact, all mobile devices of that nature are prohibitted with the exception of the league-approved iPads for film review in the dugout.

Jeff J. Snider @snidog



"There's no way to ask this without it sounding like an accusation, but I don't mean it as one: What was in Corey Julks' back right pocket the whole game tonight? I have no evidence that it's a smartphone other than that it's the size and shape of a smartphone."

A Los Angeles Dodgers podcaster brought up the question on Twitter:

"There’s no way to ask this without it sounding like an accusation, but I don’t mean it as one: What was in Corey Julks’ back right pocket the whole game tonight? I have no evidence that it’s a smartphone other than that it’s the size and shape of a smartphone."

Jeff J. Snider @snidog I don’t think it’s a defensive positioning card, because a) they’re generally not that bulky and rigid, and b) we can actually see him take his defense card out of that same pocket after he robs the homer and it looks flat like you’d expect. I don’t think it’s a defensive positioning card, because a) they’re generally not that bulky and rigid, and b) we can actually see him take his defense card out of that same pocket after he robs the homer and it looks flat like you’d expect. https://t.co/58swhK1mxV

It certainly looks like a smartphone was in Julks' back pocket, but that can't be confirmed or denied. Right now, this is purely speculative.

Was Corey Julks cheating for the Astros?

It can't be determined whether or not Corey Julks was cheating. If it was a cell phone, then he would have technically broken the rules, but it's unclear why he had whatever it was and it's unclear what he used it for.

Did Corey Julks have a phone?

He could have had it on him for a family emergency, which would hardly be cheating. The Astros have been accused of far worse.

He could have had it on him to receive vibrations from signs or something else ill-fated, but it cannot be stressed enough that there is currently no evidence for any of this against the Astros.

