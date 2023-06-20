While working the Father's Day game for the Houston Astros last weekend, an employee took off his 2022 World Series ring to wash his hands and received a call for help. He rushed to go assist them, forgetting the ring there in the process. A young fan found it and thought it would make an excellent gift for his dad.

When the employee, named Reynaldo Munoz, realized he had lost it, Janie Arredondo, who is friends with his daughter, posted to Facebook that the ring was missing, saying:

"Today while at the Father’s Day game at Minute Maid park my friends dad took off his ring to wash his hands. He was working and got a call for assistance and about 20 minutes later he realized it was missing... His Father’s Day was ruined. He has worked for 23 years at MMP and this ring meant so much to him. The ring is very unique as it is personalized to every employee. His last name Muñoz is engraved on the side... We hope whoever has it will return it. It is one of his joys from working there for many years."

Thankfully, the Astros community came together and shared it all over the place. When Ray Davalos, whose son Neymar found the ring, saw the post, he knew he had the ring that he initially thought was a replica. He said according to USA Today:

"And I'm like, 'Son, we have to give this back.' And he's like, 'Dad, but that was your Father's Day gift.' And I say 'Yeah, but what would Jesus do?'"

Jeff Ehling @JeffEhlingABC13 The moment an Astro’s worker is reunited with his customized World Series ring that was lost on Father’s Day #abc13 The moment an Astro’s worker is reunited with his customized World Series ring that was lost on Father’s Day #abc13 https://t.co/E9kcIttViZ

The ring was eventually returned to the original owner in a heartwarming moment.

