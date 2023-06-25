What is the worst loss in MLB history? A closer look at historical routs after Rockies debacle vs Angels

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Angels put up 25 runs en route to a 25-1 win over the Colorado Rockies, which begs the question: What is the worst loss in MLB history? This game certainly has to be up there among the most alarming defeats in baseball's record books.

However, it is not the worst loss in MLB history. That honor belongs to the Baltimore Orioles, who lost by a stunning 27 runs to the Texas Rangers in 2007. The Rangers won 30-3, making it the worst loss in baseball and the highest-scoring game for a single team in history.

Where Angels vs Rockies ranks for worst loss in MLB history

The Rockies' 24-run loss ranks up there for the worst loss in MLB history. There are a few losses, including the Orioles' 2007 loss to the Rangers, that are worse. In July of 1923, the Boston Red Sox lost to the Cleveland Indians (now known as the Guardians) by 24 runs as well.

Patrick Lyons @PatrickDLyons Minutes after the worst loss in franchise history, the Colorado Rockies begin to offload players ahead of the MLB trade deadline.



INF Mike Moustakas heads to the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Connor Van Scoyoc.



In 1950, the St. Louis Browns lost by 25 runs to the Red Sox and then the Orioles and Rangers faced off in 2007 to set the new record for the worst-ever loss. In 2022, the Red Sox nearly equaled the 24-run loss by losing 28-5 to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox almost had the worst loss in MLB history

Outbursts like the Angels' one are rare, which is why so few games have ended more lopsided than theirs did last night.

