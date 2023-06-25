The Los Angeles Angels destroyed the Colorado Rockies last night, then proceeded to trade for Rockies' third baseman Mike Moustakas. After trouncing the team 25-1, the Angels made a deal for one of the Rockies' better hitters.

It's not all that uncommon to see players traded to the other team mid-series, but after such a blowout, it's a surprise.

The Angels put up franchise records for hits and runs scored in the 24-run victory. They homered on three consecutive pitches from Rockies' starter Chase Anderson. Moustakas was not in the lineup for the brutal beatdown. Today, he could be on the field against the team he played for yesterday.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Rockies have traded Mike Moustakas to the Angels in the middle of their series The Rockies have traded Mike Moustakas to the Angels in the middle of their series https://t.co/POKRqH7GBj

The Rockies have not been good this season, posting a 30-49 record after the tough loss. They're not in contention and don't expect to be. The trade deadline is still a ways away, but they went ahead and made a deal to get something back for Moustakas, who wasn't going to be a part of their future regardless.

Moustakas was one of the Rockies' more productive hitters, posting a 101 wRC+. That's good for fourth on the team, or at least it was. Now, he heads over to the Angels in the midst of a genuine playoff race.

Here's what MLB fans had to say about the trade.

anthony @HelsleysBurner @TalkinBaseball_ Bro lost 25-1 and just walked to the other clubhouse @TalkinBaseball_ Bro lost 25-1 and just walked to the other clubhouse

Albert @albertr_us @TalkinBaseball_ They took their dignity and the best player in 24 hours wow… @TalkinBaseball_ They took their dignity and the best player in 24 hours wow…

Pat @BreakdownSox @TalkinBaseball_ So angels get to pick a Rockie for winning 25-1. That’s nice @TalkinBaseball_ So angels get to pick a Rockie for winning 25-1. That’s nice

Kai @KAlDALEGEND @TalkinBaseball_ Moustakas going to Angels clubhouse after losing 25-1 @TalkinBaseball_ Moustakas going to Angels clubhouse after losing 25-1 https://t.co/ooc8SAAeyb

Ryan @BaseballGuyRyan @TalkinBaseball_ I am going to the game tomorrow in my Royals Moustakas jersey. Guess I gotta put the Angels hat on instead of my Rockies one. @TalkinBaseball_ I am going to the game tomorrow in my Royals Moustakas jersey. Guess I gotta put the Angels hat on instead of my Rockies one. 😂😂😂

Tristan @BeanieLeBron @TalkinBaseball_ So is he celebrating because his new team won or is he depressed since he was on the team that just lost the game. @TalkinBaseball_ So is he celebrating because his new team won or is he depressed since he was on the team that just lost the game.

⛥ @cjvSZN @TalkinBaseball_ bro was losing so bad he team switched mid game @TalkinBaseball_ bro was losing so bad he team switched mid game💀

This is the second trade the Angels have made, after making a deal for New York Mets' third-baseman Eduardo Escobar. As Anthony Rendon recovers from injury, the team is providing backup and depth with Escobar and Moustakas.

Mike Moustakas traded from Rockies to Angels

Mike Moustakas was slightly below average defensively at third for the Rockies, posting a -1 DRS. In limited innings, he will probably be fine for the Angels and provide them with platoon options in Rendon's absence.

Mike Moustakas changed teams

The Angels are currently six games out of first place and tied for the third Wild Card in the American League with the Toronto Blue Jays.

