“Is he saying he’s chocolate???” - Yankees fans mock Aaron Boone’s controversial remark on Jazz Chisholm Jr. post Wild Card Game 1 benching

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was left off the starting lineup for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against fierce rivals Boston Red Sox.Yankees manager shared the reason behind his decision the bench the All-Star slugger ahead of the do-or-die Game on Wednesday.&quot;Not every guy's gonna love every decision that I have to make, and that's OK ... &quot; Boone said. &quot;He's a guy that's not the most vanilla guy. He's going to wear his emotions on his sleeve sometimes. So not the way I would go about it, but I don't need him to put a happy face on it right now. I need him to go play his tail off.&quot;Yankees fans reacted to Boone's comment for the 30-30 star.&quot;Is he saying he’s chocolate???&quot;T @yankeesvisionLINKIs he saying he’s chocolate???&quot;Whoa, not the most vanilla guy….bad choice of words, Boone.&quot;Scoreboard Addicts Podcast @ScoreAddictsPodLINKWhoa not the most vanilla guy….bad choice of words Boone.&quot;Yes, he’s definitely more chocolate than vanilla. Good to see Boones head isn’t COMPLETELY up his ass. 🙄🤦‍♂️&quot;@MalveyKevi74611 @MalveyKevi74611LINKYes, he’s definitely more chocolate than vanilla.Good to see Boones head isn’t COMPLETELY up his ass.🙄🤦‍♂️&quot;Not the most vanilla guy is such a terrible choice of words.&quot;ML @YankeesMIKE2408LINKNot the most vanilla guy is such a terrible choice of words&quot;Just when you thought Boone's likability couldn't fall any further . .&quot;Frankie D @FrankieInVegasLINKJust when you thought Boone's likability couldn't fall any further . .Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an instant impact on his return to the lineup for Game 2 of the series, as he was electric on the bases and in the infield, helping the team to a 4-3 win.