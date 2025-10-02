  • home icon
  Baseball
  MLB
  • “Is he saying he’s chocolate???” - Yankees fans mock Aaron Boone’s controversial remark on Jazz Chisholm Jr. post Wild Card Game 1 benching

“Is he saying he’s chocolate???” - Yankees fans mock Aaron Boone’s controversial remark on Jazz Chisholm Jr. post Wild Card Game 1 benching

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:29 GMT
Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Source: Getty
Yankees fans mock Aaron Boone’s controversial remark on Jazz Chisholm Jr. post Wild Card Game 1 benching - Source: Getty

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was left off the starting lineup for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against fierce rivals Boston Red Sox.

Yankees manager shared the reason behind his decision the bench the All-Star slugger ahead of the do-or-die Game on Wednesday.

"Not every guy's gonna love every decision that I have to make, and that's OK ... " Boone said. "He's a guy that's not the most vanilla guy. He's going to wear his emotions on his sleeve sometimes. So not the way I would go about it, but I don't need him to put a happy face on it right now. I need him to go play his tail off."
Yankees fans reacted to Boone's comment for the 30-30 star.

"Is he saying he’s chocolate???"
"Whoa, not the most vanilla guy….bad choice of words, Boone."
"Yes, he’s definitely more chocolate than vanilla. Good to see Boones head isn’t COMPLETELY up his ass. 🙄🤦‍♂️"
"Not the most vanilla guy is such a terrible choice of words."
"Just when you thought Boone's likability couldn't fall any further . ."

Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an instant impact on his return to the lineup for Game 2 of the series, as he was electric on the bases and in the infield, helping the team to a 4-3 win.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
