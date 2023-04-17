Isiah Kiner-Falefa trade destinations: Top 5 landing spots for maligned Yankees utility man

While Isiah Kiner-Falefa's time with the New York Yankees may be drawing to an end, the veteran infielder may have several options outside of the Big Apple. Although he has quickly fallen out of favor with Yankees fans, he could be an intriguing buy-low option for several clubs looking to add to their infield depth.

The fact that Isiah Kiner-Falefa is on a one-year, $6 million deal, makes him a relatively cheap addition for inquiring clubs. With the New York Yankees seemingly desperate to move on from IKF, the Bronx Bombers may be inclined to eat some of his salary, making him even more intriguing.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ IKF daring the umps to check him for substances is incredible IKF daring the umps to check him for substances is incredible https://t.co/FuWKRPuiTx

"IKF daring the umps to check him for substances is incredible" - Talkin' Baseball

Here is a look at five MLB teams that may look to acquire the maligned infielder for the Yankees.

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be the best fit for Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Following the devastating injury to Oneil Cruz, the Pittsburgh Pirates may look to IKF as a replacement in the infield. Rodolfo Castro has taken over the shortstop position in the wake of Cruz's injury. Enter Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who may be seen as an upgrade on Castro. If IKF can play at the level he did with the Texas Rangers, he could be a cheap upgrade for the Pirates.

"Hey @Pirates IKF Is absolutely available. #RepBX" - @AMSavage62

Given that the Yankees are begging for teams to take on Kiner-Falefa's $6 million contract, Pittsburgh may be able to land a future prospect or cash incentives to land the veteran infielder. It may be worth it for the Pirates, who are not seen as contenders this season.

The Chicago White Sox could use additional depth

While Isiah Kiner-Falefa may not be the sexiest addition for the Chicago White Sox, the fact that they are already struggling to remain healthy may give IKF an opportunity in South Chicago.

"Que the IKF White Sox photoshops" - @Gallen23enjoyer

The White Sox still consider themselves World Series contenders, however, given the injuries to Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez, the club's depth is being put to the test. These losses could be IKF's gain as the White Sox look to remain in the World Series race.

The Philadelphia Phillies are also banged up

Similar to the Chicago White Sox, the Philadelphia Phillies have been ravaged by injuries this season. Both Rhys Hoskins and Darrick Hall have hit the IL, joining the likes of superstar Bryce Harper. After reaching the World Series last season, the Phillies will not want to sit idly by.

Bryan @Bryan_Keeley1 @TalkinBaseball_ @Phillies Phillies should trade for IKF he can play 1b @TalkinBaseball_ @Phillies Phillies should trade for IKF he can play 1b

"Phillies should trade for IKF he can play 1b" - @Bryan_Keeley1

The Phillies have gone with a rotation of depth players such as Edmundo Sosa, Kody Clemens and Josh Harrison. While Isiah Kiner-Falefa would not be guaranteed the starting spot, he could contend for it.

The Colorado Rockies could be an ideal spot

While some of the clubs mentioned above are World Series contenders, the Colorado Rockies could present Kiner-Falefa with less pressure to help carry the team. Not only are the Rockies not considered contenders, but they also have their fair share of injuries.

Infielders Brendan Rogers and Sean Bouchard are both on the 60-day IL, which could vault Kiner-Falefa into competition with Ezequiel Tovar, Harold Castro, and Alan Trejo.

A reunion with the Minnesota Twins

While he never played a game for the Minnesota Twins, Isiah Kiner-Falefa could make a return to the club following the injury to Kyle Farmer. Both Royce Lewis and Jorge Polanco are expected to return from injury, however, now that Kyle Farmer has joined them on the IL, the club may be motivated to make a move to bolster their infield depth.

StantonWRLD @KingStanton27 Bobby Milone @BobbyMilone29



IFK and German for Kepler, even money



cbssports.com/mlb/news/five-… From Axisa...Twins need a SS and the Yankees need a LFIFK and German for Kepler, even money From Axisa...Twins need a SS and the Yankees need a LFIFK and German for Kepler, even moneycbssports.com/mlb/news/five-… IKF is already a Minnesota Twins Legend why would we trade him back to them 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/BobbyMilone29/… IKF is already a Minnesota Twins Legend why would we trade him back to them 🤦‍♂️ twitter.com/BobbyMilone29/…

"IKF is already a Minnesota Twins Legend why would we trade him back to them" - @KingStanton27

