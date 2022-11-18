Johnny Damon spent 3 years with Alex Rodriguez at the New York Yankees, and while the pair seemed to be good mates, Johnny expressed his relief about not going down the same road as A-Rod.

During an interview with MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM, Johnny referred to A-Rod’s stint in the MLB as a soap opera with all the noise surrounding his PED scandal in 2004.

He was also grateful that he was never put in the same position as Alex - where he’d have consumed steroids or performance-enhancing drugs.

"It's a soap opera," Damon told The News. "It always has been with Alex. I'm just glad I get to sleep at night knowing I never got involved with that stuff."

Anything remotely connected to PEDs would have Alex’s name come up in conversation, Danny remarked.

Damon also went to the extent of saying the Yankees’ 2009 World Series title would blow up in ashes if Alex used performance-enhancing drugs to smash his way to a .365 postseason average and a club-record 18 RBI through three playoff series. Alex played a huge part in the Yankees being crowned champion, and Damon wasn’t shy of admitting it.

"I really haven't gotten to think that far, but if that's how he was able to hit in the postseason, like he did that year, then yeah, absolutely," Damon said Wednesday on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. "Then you start going, 'Was anybody on (another) team cheating?' There's just so many different factors that determine if a team wins, and A-Rod was a huge determining factor. He played a pretty huge part."

Reacting to Damon’s comments on the radio, Rodriguez stated that they were still friends regardless of what was said.

“Would have to talk to Johnny. I talk to Johnny all the time. No disappointment whatsoever. Thanks. We're right in the middle of it. I do love Johnny; he's my good friend."

Rodriguez paid the ultimate price for his involvement in the scandal as the MLB suspended the star for 211 games.

Alex Rodriguez scrambling to raise money to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez’s participation in the $1.5 billion takeover of the Timberwolves with Marc Lore is hanging in the balance, according to a report by the New York Post.

The former Yankees star is finding it difficult to raise the required funds to pay his down payment, which means Lore has had to come swooping in and bail him out.

Sources close to the situation believe Rodriguez is struggling to raise funds after his breakup with pop star Jennifer Lopez. It was Lopez who helped interest investors.

"Alex Rodriguez is struggling to generate money to purchase the Timberwolves, per @RealGM “His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker. J.Lo validated him.” (Via New York Post)" - NBACentral, Twitter

The situation looks bleak for A-Rod unless he can find a way to raise the amount of money that is required.

