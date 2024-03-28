"It certainly sucks not having your ace" - Yankees manager Aaron Boone bemoans Gerrit Cole's absence for Opening Day

Today is an exciting day for the New York Yankees as they will face the Houston Astros with Nestor Cortes as their Opening Day starter. Cortes will kick off the Yankees' regular season against the Astros' Flamber Valdez at Minute Maid Park.

Although it's a great opportunity for Cortes to showcase his skills, Bombers manager Aaron Boone is definitely missing the presence of Gerrit Cole. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported on X (formerly Twitter) about Boone's excitement for Opening Day despite missing their Cy Young-winning ace.

“It certainly sucks not having your ace go, but I’m also excited about Nestor (Cortes) getting that chance,” Hoch tweeted Boone's words.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Cole suffered an elbow injury after starting only one game in the Grapefruit League this year. Although he didn't require Tommy John Surgery, reports suggested a minimum eight-week break before returning to the game.

The Yankees aren't rushing Cole's rehab program as they'll need him in the latter months of the season, especially during the playoffs. While the team's rotation still has concerns, the team wants their ace to be at his best when he resumes.

The New York Yankees’ Opening Day lineup

The New York Yankees have been hit hard by injuries. Since the start of spring training, key players such as Gerrit Cole, DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza dropped out of the lineup due to injuries. The team's management has had to replace them and hopes to get a good return from the substitute players.

Today's game will feature the debut of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in the pinstripes. The team's captain, Aaron Judge, has also returned from his break for today's game against Houston. Anthony Rizzo, who was previously pulled out due to tight lat, has returned for Opening Day as well.

Moreover, as hinted by Boone, Oswaldo Cabrera will cover third base today in place of LeMahieu, while Jose Trevino will be the catcher. Anthony Volpe has been assigned as the shortstop, and Anthony Stanton will be the designated hitter.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.