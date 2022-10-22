"It was a crazy time. Boy, the choices you make are huge. The drugs end up taking your dignity away" - When the Pittsburgh Pirates' Parrot mascot relayed cocaine to the stars of '80s baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates frontman and Parrots mascot Kevin Koch was well and truly in the center of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1985 cocaine trial.

Koch and his high-school buddy, Dale Shiffman, were caught by the FBI in 1985 relaying drugs to players in the MLB.

"The Pittsburgh Drug Trials 1985, MLB's cocaine scandal Sept. 9th, 33 years ago. Implicated/directly named were Pirates Dale Berra, Rod Scurry, Dave Parker and even The Pirate Parrot, who sold cocaine inside the Pirates locker room, then turned stool pigeon for the prosecution!" - Sean Mcdowell, Twitter

Shiffman and Koch were introduced to Coke in the early 1980s. They soon realized the value of it. It was more than just the money! It was being able to party with the top dogs in the MLB.

Koch would deal with Rod Scurry and shortstop Dale Berra, who would call him prior to games asking for the narcotic. Shiffman would purchase the cocaine from locals and they’d then hand it over to the players at parties.

“It seemed like no one really cared,” Koch says. “I mean, I think Major League Baseball even knew itself that it had problems, like, years before, when they had alcohol problems with a lot of guys.”

Either way, reflecting on the past, Koch views that time very differently.

“It was a crazy time. Boy, the choices you make are huge. The drugs end up taking your dignity away.” he admitted in an interview.

Koch escaped prosecution thanks to the FBI making a deal with him. He agreed to wear a wire and provide evidence about Shiffman, who the FBI were prepared to charge with 11 counts.

Players involved in the Pittsburgh drug trials

The Pittsburgh drug trial unfolded in 1985. Several current and former members of the Pittsburgh Pirates – Dale Berra, Lee Lacy, Lee Mazzilli, John Milner, Dave Parker, Rod Scurry – and other notable major league players – Willie Aikens, Vida Blue, Enos Cabell, Keith Hernandez, Jeffrey Leonard, Tim Raines, Lonnie Smith and Alan Wiggins – were called before a Pittsburgh grand jury.

"Chuck Tanner congratulates Dale Berra after he hit a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Three Rivers Stadium on July 16, 1984 - Pittsburgh Pirates History, Instagram

Eleven players were suspended from the league, but suspensions were lessened in exchange for fines, community service, and drug tests.

The Pittsburgh drug trials were considered to be one of baseball’s biggest all time scandals, and caused quite the uproar in the country.

