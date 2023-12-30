"It was emotional… He’s a special kid” - Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos opens up on 'hard' decision to trade Vaughn Grissom for Chris Sale

In the wake of the blockbuster trade that sent Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for promising infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, Atlanta Braves General Manager, Alex Anthopoulos, opened up about the emotional decision to let Grissom go.

Anthopoulos expressed a deep fondness for Grissom, describing him as a special kid with tremendous bat-to-bat skills. He acknowledged that Grissom was one of the tougher players to move, highlighting his ability to hit and readiness to be an everyday player. The Braves GM revealed that informing Grissom about the trade was a challenging moment, emphasizing the emotional aspect for both of them.

“It was tough , one of the harder guys to move… Can flat hit, tremendous bat to ball skills. … He’s absolutely ready be an everyday player right now.” - Alex Anthopoulos

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to reports, during the conversation, Antopoulos informed Grissom about the team’s need to acquire a pitcher, to which the young player humorously responded he could pitch. Anthopoulos, clearly impressed by Grissom’s spirit, described himseld as incredibly fond of the infield prospect, considering him a genuinely special individual.

“It was emotional for him and hard for me [...] I’m so fond of him, he’s a special kid”

Boston Red Sox fans are left with mixed feelings after the trade for Grissom.

On the other side of the trade, Boston Red Sox fans were left in awe and mixed emotions. The team’s decision to trade away Chris Sale, a consistent and dependable pitcher, for an infield prospect like Grissom stirred controversy among the fanbase. While recognizing Grissom’s potential, some fans questioned the logic of trading away a seasoned pitcher when the team was in desperate need of rotation fortification.

Red Sox-Braves Trade Baseball

The Braves, already a strong contender, have further solidified their pitching staff with the addition of Sale. With a rotation that includes Sale alongside Spencer Strider, Max Fried, and Charlie Morton, the Altanta Braves are positioning themselves as a formidable force heading into the 2024 MLB season. Only time will tell how this major trade reshapes the landscape of both the Braves and the Red Sox in the upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.