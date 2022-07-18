Create
"It wasn't even the least bit close either. Crazy bad" "It's like they're doing it on purpose" - Atlanta Braves fans furious after baffling strike three call 

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
Nathan Borkowski
ANALYST
Modified Jul 18, 2022 02:44 AM IST

The Atlanta Braves are the latest victims of questionable officiating after a brutal call in their game against the Washington Nationals. It was a full count for Matt Olson, who thought that he had just let ball four go past him for the walk. Unfortunately, the only person who thought the pitch was a strike was the umpire behind home plate.

Jomboy Media posted a video of the play to Twitter, and fans were enraged by what they saw.

The confidence of this strike three call https://t.co/kfOKrfB3wW

This is one of the more shocking strike calls in recent memory and is unacceptable. It seems that these issues are cropping up more and more frequently in the MLB. If changes are not made soon to curb umpire inaccuracy, things will only get worse.

@JomboyMedia And it wasn't even the least bit close either. Crazy bad.

While this has to be assumed to be an error in judgment from the umpire, some fans fear an ulterior motive. After a mistake this egregious, fans are looking for any possible explanation.

@JomboyMedia It's like they're doing it on purpose.

The Atlanta Braves are not the first team to deal with a bad call like this, and they are exceedingly unlikely to be the last.

Controversial strike three call against the Atlanta Braves has fans up in arms

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees
This call may have only gone against one team, but fans around the MLB are upset by it. They know it can happen to whichever team they support and can alter the direction of any game. The aura of confidence the umpire had while making his incorrect call is what has angered so many.

@JomboyMedia So confident yet so incredibly wrong 🤣

Misplaced confidence is not new to the MLB, but normally it's the fans. How many fans of the Los Angeles Angels or Chicago Cubs thought that this might be the year? It's just different when that unearned confidence comes after a glaring mistake.

@JomboyMedia That’s the type of confidence I need for talking to girls

This freezeframe of the video posted to Twitter shows exactly how bad a call it was and helps explain why fans are angry.

@JomboyMedia Shit is embarrassing 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/osAPG6vbiX

Calls for robotic umpires were renewed once again, as happens so often as a result of these bad calls.

@JomboyMedia Robot umps can’t come fast enough

While it may not be a perfect solution, fans just want some attempts at improvement to be made.

@JomboyMedia This guy’s confidence is exactly why their being replaced by Robots.

The Atlanta Braves may have been the most recent victims of a blown call, but it is merely a symptom of a larger issue. If the MLB does not adjust quickly, fan outrage will only grow.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

