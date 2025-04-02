"It was my fault": $75,000,000 Mets star covers for Francisco Lindor after disappointing loss to Marlins 

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga gave a classy response to publicly showing his support for teammate Francisco Lindor. The Puerto Rican had a rough night in the 4-2 loss to the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Tuesday. Despite a strong outing, Senga took full responsibility for the loss, although the winning runs resulted from Lindor's fielding errors.

Ad

Kodai Senga had initially allowed the Miami Marlins to jump ahead after giving up a two-run homer to Kyle Stowers in the first inning. A solo home run off Brandon Nimmo's bat in the second inning and an RBI single from Francisco Lindor in the third leveled the game.

However, Lindor committed his second fielding error of the game in the fourth, failing to latch on to a groundball. Graham Pauley hit a two-RBI double to put the Marlins back in front for good as the visitors struggled to add more runs to their tally.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the post-game interview with SNY, Kodai Senga absolved Francisco Lindor for his fielding errors and assumed responsibility for the tough loss.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Since the day I signed with this team, Lindor has always been there. Always supported me. Always gave me words of encouragement. He's always been there not just for me, but for everybody on the team," the Japanese pitcher said through his interpreter Hiro Fujiwara.

"So, when he makes a mistake, I need to be there to pick him up. Not on him, but everybody else," Senga added. "He's always there for everybody. And it was my fault to make his errors be highlighted because of my poor performance."

Ad

Senga is in his third season with the Mets, having joined them on a five-year, $75 million contract before the start of the 2023 campaign.

"Mental mistakes like that cannot happen": Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor was the runner-up for the 2024 National League MVP (Image Source: IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor also claimed responsibility for the New York Mets losing to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday evening. The four-time All-Star discussed the expensive fielding errors he committed during the game.

Ad

"It is a mental mistake," Lindor said. "I rushed the play. That's been the errors this year. I'm trying to finish without having a basement in my glove, and this is unacceptable.

"Today's on me," he added. "Mental mistakes like that cannot happen. I will make another error. That's guaranteed. But mental mistakes like that cannot happen."

The Mets are 2-3 for the season following their loss at LoanDepot Park. They take on the Marlins in the final game of the series on Wednesday evening.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback