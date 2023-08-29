Amidst a string of injuries and fading post-season aspirations, Padres’ prized $100 million pitcher Joe Musgrove has voiced his frustration over the team’s challenging situation. With star pitcher Yu Darvish landing on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation, the Padres’ pitching rotation has been further weakened, dealing another blow to a team already struggling without key players like Joe Musgrove and Jake Cronenworth.

Musgrove, who himself has been sidelined due to shoulder inflammation, expressed the Padres’ sense of doom and disappointment. He highlighted the team’s lack of breaks and unfortunate circumstances that have hampered their efforts to make a strong push in the post-season race.

The Padres, currently nine game below .500, face an uphill battle in a highly competitive division.

"It feels like we’re doomed [...] from the get-go, we just haven’t had any breaks go our way. And down the stretch, when you feel like this is your last-ditch effort to really make a push and get back in it, to be shot down with ‘Croney’ going out and then find out ‘Darv’ is going out.” -Joe Musgrove

When is Padres’ pitcher, Yu Darvish expected to return to the lineup?

Darvish’s health status remains uncertain, pending MRI results for his elbow inflammation. San Diego Padres’ manager, Bob Melvin, emphasized the need to be cautios and proactive regaridng Darvish’s injury. Despite a challenging season marked by struggles, Darvish’s absence will be deeply felt due to his integral role in the rotation.

As the Padres grapple with mounting setbacks, Musgrove’s sentiment encapsulates the team’s determination to salvage the remaining 31 games of the year. With the playoffs seeming increasingly out of reach, the Padres must find a way to rally and make the most of the remainder of the MLB season in their pursuit of a turnaround.

The San Diego Padres are currently fourth place in the NL West trailing the San Francisco Giants by five games.