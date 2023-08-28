Yu Darvish Injury Update: Health status of Padres $108,000,000 pitcher placed on IL amid team’s disastrous season

The San Diego Padres have seen diaster after disaster this season, which now continues with Yu Darvish being placed on the Injured List. With only a month left in the regular season, the Padres need every win they can get if they hope to make the playoffs. Without their ace on the mound as much as possible, their playoff chances grow slimmer and slimmer.

This has been an off year for Darvish relative to previous success, but he has still been playing well. His 4.56 ERA is well above his career average and something just hasn't been working. He has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, which could be affecting his performance.

Now, he has been placed on the Injured List and he could be out for an extended amount of time.

"Padres' Yu Darvish hits IL with elbow inflammation" - Kevin Acee

There is no timetable set for his return to the mound just yeat, and he may not be coming back in 2023 at all. Elbow injuries can very easily get worse for pitchers and lead to long lasting issues. If the Padres remain well outside of the postseason, there is no reason to risk greater injury.

Yu Darvish and the starting rotation was one of the Padres bright spots

The Padres have fallen well short of expectations this season, with their star-studded roster failing to go over .500. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove could be a one-two punch all season long from the mound, but now they are both out of action.

AJ Cassavell put this into perspective on Twitter.

"Darvish has right elbow inflammation and has been placed on the IL -- where he joins Joe Musgrove, whose return is contingent on a highly unlikely run back toward contention. The rotation has been the Padres' bright spot all year. It, too, seems to be crumbling" - AJ Cassavell

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have left the Padres in the dust, instead of it being a close race as expected.