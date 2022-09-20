"It feels way different. It feels like we can beat anybody" - San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto believes the Padres have turned a corner and are among the best in the MLB 

After a shaky start with the San Diego Padres, Juan Soto is now playing with renewed confidence. After a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Soto now feels like the Padres are primed to compete against the best in the MLB. Given that they share a division with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team has to hope that statement is true.

The comments from Soto were shared to Twitter by Dennis Lin.

Dennis Lin @dennistlin Juan Soto, on the past couple of days vs. Thursday: "It feels way different. It feels like we can beat anybody." Juan Soto, on the past couple of days vs. Thursday: "It feels way different. It feels like we can beat anybody."

Soto is one of the top young players in the league and should have been a game-changer for the San Diego Padres. Instead, his slump paired with the suspension of Fernando Tatis Jr. has left Padres fans disappointed.

Hector Gomez contextualized how far below his usual standards Soto has been playing recently.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Juan Soto in his last 20 games:



.154/.353/.246, 2 HR, 3 RBI Juan Soto in his last 20 games:.154/.353/.246, 2 HR, 3 RBI https://t.co/MSUkWYv84g

These numbers would be ppor for any player, let alone one of Soto's caliber. Though his on-base percentage remained shockingly high due to his ability to draw walks. Now, after a series against the Diamondbacks, he seems to be rounding back into form, and he knows it.

Bob Nightengale reported on a fiery team meeting that inspired the San Diego Padres and led to a brilliant performance.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

They responded by winning 3 consecutive games by a combined score, 20-4, including 6-1 on Sunday.

Juan Soto had his best day since being traded: 3-4 with 2 doubles, 1 HR San Diego #Padres manager Bob Melvin had a team meeting after the Padres' 4-0 loss on Thursday to the #Dbacks They responded by winning 3 consecutive games by a combined score, 20-4, including 6-1 on Sunday.Juan Soto had his best day since being traded: 3-4 with 2 doubles, 1 HR San Diego #Padres manager Bob Melvin had a team meeting after the Padres' 4-0 loss on Thursday to the #Dbacks.They responded by winning 3 consecutive games by a combined score, 20-4, including 6-1 on Sunday.Juan Soto had his best day since being traded: 3-4 with 2 doubles, 1 HR

With Soto back playing up to his potential, the Padres could make some noise in the upcoming postseason.

Juan Soto's high-confidence should inspire the San Diego Padres during their playoff push

San Diego Padres v Arizona Diamondbacks

With Manny Machado playing at a near MVP-level, and Soto back to his usual self, the Padres are capable of going on a playoff run. Unfortunately for them, the National League is absolutely stacked with talent this season. Between the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and New York Mets, multiple teams are bonefide World Series contenders.

Truly great teams are able to find a way to beat those long odds, rather than hide behind them. If the Padres want to be one such team, they need to start showing it now.

This midseason highlight package shows how good Soto can be when playing at his best.

With a tremendous amount of effort and a little bit of luck, this comment from Juan Soto may become prophetic. Only time will tell how far this San Diego Padres team will be able to go into the playoffs.

