"It is frustrating, it is hard" - Red Sox's Kenley Jansen frustrated with trade rumors and uncertainty around his future

Trade rumors surrounding Boston Red Sox’s star closer Kenley Jansen have been around for some weeks. He had a good last season and was the team’s 2023 All-Star. Despite his performance, the reason behind his trade rumors could be his high cost.

Jansen will earn $16 million for the upcoming season and can prove to be a good asset for the team. However, the Red Sox are seeking to reduce their expenses and can potentially trade him to maintain their financial health.

Recently, on the MassLive’s Fenway Rundown podcast, Kenley Jansen said that he is well aware of the trade rumors.

“It is tough. But you just gotta block it out and not search for it. As of right now, I am still in Boston and whatever happens, happens,” said Jansen. “As of now I’m here, I’m going to help develop these other guys around me, get them better.”

“I will never quit on my team, whatever team I’m on. (But) it is frustrating. It is hard. But you’ve got to learn how to block it out and be ready for a good season.”

Although Spring Training has started, there is still a possibility of a trade happening, as reported by Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. If the team trades Jansen, then their payroll will be able to handle one more deal and can even land a notable free agent still available on the market.

Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are the two teams that can potentially acquire Kenly Jansen for the 2024 season.

Another former Red Sox player joins Philadelphia Phillies

After becoming the president of baseball operations of the Phillies, Dave Dombrowski has acquired many former Red Sox players, such as Kyle Schwarber, Craig Kimbrel, Matt Strahm and Kaleb Ort.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies most recently signed reliever Austin Brice to a minor league deal. On Sunday, the 31-year-old was seen at spring training. He participated in 144 MLB games, with a record of four wins and four losses with a 5.12 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and an FIP of 5.06.

