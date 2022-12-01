Don Mattingly is moving towards the Canadian border. Don Mattingly, a former Yankees manager, will serve as the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East, the team announced on Wednesday.

The past seven seasons have seen Mattingly oversee the Miami Marlins, where he amassed a 443-587 record. After the previous season, the two parties came to a mutual decision to part ways at the end of the 2022 season.

While Mattingly guided his team to the postseason during the condensed COVID season, he was chosen the 2020 NL Manager of the Year, becoming the first Marlins manager to do so since Joe Girardi.

The 61-year-old has twelve years of management experience after spending five seasons (2011–2015) with the Dodgers.

John Schneider: “It was great getting to know Don throughout this process & we're very excited about the experience he brings ... looking forward to his impact on the players and staff as we look ahead” #BlueJays make it official: Don Mattingly is their bench coachJohn Schneider: “It was great getting to know Don throughout this process & we're very excited about the experience he brings ... looking forward to his impact on the players and staff as we look ahead” #BlueJays make it official: Don Mattingly is their bench coachJohn Schneider: “It was great getting to know Don throughout this process & we're very excited about the experience he brings ... looking forward to his impact on the players and staff as we look ahead”

The former first baseman played for the Yankees throughout his entire 14-year playing career. Don Mattingly won the 1985 AL MVP award in addition to nine gold gloves, three silver sluggers, one batting crown, and other honors. The native of Evansville, Indiana, started working as a coach for the Yankees as well.

What can Don Mattingly bring to the table?

During his seven seasons (.430) in Miami, Mattingly had a 443-587 record. He managed the Dodgers from 2011 to 2015, posting a 44–363 (.551) record while leading them to three NL East titles.

Following a 91-game winning season in 2021, the Blue Jays were expected to make significant improvements this year. They sacked manager Charlie Montoyo on July 13 despite a lackluster first half and a 47-42 record.

After being fired, they finished the season with a 46-28 record under interim manager Schneider and finished with a 92-70 record. Nevertheless, the Seattle Mariners swept them in the American League wild-card round. Schneider agreed to a three-year contract with a fourth-year option after the season.

With a 14-year playing career with the Yankees and subsequent successful managerial spells with the Dodgers and most recently the Marlins, a team he left after the 2022 season, Don Mattingly also has a strong resume.

The combination of Schneider's depth of experience and laid-back personality should make for the ideal dugout companion. Schneider served in the same bench coach capacity before taking over for the fired Charlie Montoyo last summer. Mattingly succeeds Casey Candaele, who temporarily filled the position after Schneider was given a promotion.

