"It is hard to win when you don't have the right guys to go out and compete" - Tim Anderson reflects on White Sox’s 2021 breakout season 

Miami Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson recently reflected on his Chicago White Sox journey. Before playing for Miami in 2024, he had been with the White Sox since his rookie year in 2016. While at it, Anderson weighed in on what happened to the White Sox after their 2021 breakout season.

The White Sox topped the AL Central division with a 93-69 record. However, their record only dropped afterward. They registered 81-81 and 61-101 regular season records in the following seasons. Fans saw them as a legitimate contender to be the bottom rugger within two years.

Before Miami's game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Anderson chimed in on what went wrong on the South Side:

“A lot of my decisions off the field kind of interrupted a lot of things," Anderson said. "We understood that. Its hard to win when you don’t have the right guys to go out and compete. And want to win it.” [via Jesse Rogers ESPN].

"The last year that I spent there was tough, and you know, to finally be able to make it through again on the other side, you know, I'm happy, in a great place, you know, my smile's back – and I'm back on my dream," he added.

Tim Anderson is in Chicago for first time after leaving White Sox

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs

The Miami Marlins will start their four-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field. Initially slated to start on Thursday, the game was postponed due to rain.

Now with the Marlins, Tim Anderson was once a rising young star with the White Sox after being drafted in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. Fast forward to November 2023, when the club declined his $14 million option, ending his tenure in Chicago after eight seasons. He then signed with the Marlins on a one-year, $5 million contract.

On his return to Chicago, Anderson said:

“It feels good. I’m in a happy place, and I’m getting the work in that I need. Just excited about my future.”

Tim Anderson has appeared in 17 of the Miami Marlins' first 19 games. He is batting .267 (16-60) with two RBIs and two steals.

