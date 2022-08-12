"It helps not having to shave all the time for sure" - 2x All-Star Joey Gallo feels right at home with the Los Angeles Dodgers following his 3-run homer against the Twins

Joey Gallo is starting to look like the two-time All-Star he was with the Texas Rangers. A change of scenery has done wonders for Gallo's swing and confidence. The outfielder recently moved from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a pitching prospect.

After a torrid year with the Yankees, Gallo seems to have found his mojo in Los Angeles. He was recently asked by reporters about his move to the West Coast.

"It helps not having to shave all the time for sure," said Gallo.

Gallo also mentioned that he doesn't harbor any hard feelings against the Yankees and that it is good to have a new start.

"Joey Gallo Part 2 on his time in NY, growing out his beard again, and how a change of scenery from a small apartment in Manhattan to a house on the beach can help him at the plate. #Dodgers #AlwaysLA" - Michael J. Duarte

The vibe in Los Angeles definitely suits Gallo. He looks a lot happier than he did in New York. He mentioned he is now living on the beach instead of in a small apartment in New York. Whatever he is doing seems to be working.

Joey Gallo hit his first home run for the Dodgers in an 8-5 win over the Minnesota Twins

Gallo seems to have found his mojo in L.A.

Gallo has played in six games for the Dodgers organization, and they have yet to lose since his arrival.

He is hitting .267/.267/.533, which is much improved on his .159/.282./.339 with the Yankees in 2022. His .800 OPS is significantly better than his .621 with the Yankees. Gallo also hit his first home run with L.A. on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins in an 8-5 win.

"JOEY GALLO'S FIRST DODGER HOME RUN" - Talkin' Baseball

The comment about not shaving was in jest, but it did touch on the differences between the two organizations. The Yankees are a club of rich traditions, and their facial hair policy is just part of the bigger picture.

"'I thought we were winning a lot in New York, we’re winning a lot here. especially lately' Joey Gallo just continues to put the Yankees in a body bag @short_porch" - Starting 9

The Yankees implemented a strict appearance policy back in 1976. Yankees players are allowed to have mustaches but no other facial hair. The policy was put in place by former owner George Steinbrenner, who believed it would bring discipline to the team. This was just one way in which Steinbrenner was known for micro-managing his club.

For Joey Gallo, it seems like the laissez-faire ways of the Dodgers organization better suit his personality. He is brimming with confidence and looks like a different man than the one in the Yankees dugout. This may be one of those rare occasions where a trade has worked out perfectly for all parties involved.

