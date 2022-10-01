"It was such an iconic moment" - When Alex Rodriguez gushed over then-fiancee Jennifer Lopez's performance at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was immensely proud after ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez's performance at new President Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021.

In a tweet, Rodriguez posted a photo of the couple on a private jet after the historic event, with a series of tweets saying:

“I can’t stop thinking about Wednesday and Jen’s performance at #Inauguration2021. It was such an iconic moment — one I’ll never forget. I can’t express how proud I am of her and how privileged I felt just to be in attendance. It truly was awe-inspiring and so patriotic."

Rodriguez continued:

“On the flight home, she showed me her lyrics sheet, and the significance of her performance really began to sink in.

"Can you believe she was the first person to sing in Spanish at an inaugural event? Another historic and groundbreaking achievement for one of the most talented and driven people the world has ever seen." #Proud #Macha @JLo"

Jennifer Lopez performed the classic American songs "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." She continued by reciting a part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, saying, “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Alex Rodriguez once called Jennifer Lopez his "twin flame"

A-Rod once talked about his four-year relationship and the equation he had with the singer-actress. Rodriguez and Lopez spoke to PEOPLE in 2019, discussing their future plans. Rodriguez described his then-to-be-wife saying:

"We are very much twins. We're both Leos; we're both from New York; we're both Latino and about 20 other things."

Unfortunately, the two called it quits two years later and went their separate ways. Lopez reunited with former boyfriend and actor Ben Affleck, with the two tying the knot in August 2022. Rodriguez was rumored to be dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett, but the relationship was short-lived.

Alex Rodriguez and Lopez were together for nearly four years until their breakup in 2021.

However, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez continue to be business partners, including investing in several businesses such as real estate and wellness. Other joint investments include a telemedicine business company "Hims & Hers" and "Fit Plan," a mobile application for personal fitness with tips for healthy nutrition and workouts.

