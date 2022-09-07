"It should be illegal to be as cool as Shohei Ohtani" "Baseball can be so cool" - MLB Fans delighted by Shohei Ohtani’s fantastic gesture of signing the ball that infielder Kody Clemens struck him out on

Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani continues to create fans everywhere he goes; this time against the Detroit Tigers. On this occasion, however, it does not come from a brilliant play on the field, but rather a sign of great sportsmanship off the field.

Late in their blowout defeat to the Angels, the Tigers put infielder Kody Clemens on the mound to preserve their bullpen for a more winnable opportunity. Kody Clemens, the son of legendary pitcher Roger Clemens, recorded the first strikeout of his career. The strikeout came against none other than Shohei Ohtani. Clemens immediately saved the ball, and Ohtani was nice enough to sign it after the game.

The Detroit Tigers posted a clip of the strikeout along with an image of the signed ball to Twitter.

This is one of those special moments that can make everyone appreciate how beautiful baseball is.

Ohtani continues to prove that he is the perfect face of MLB, for both his talent and his persona.

This is a memory and souvenir that Kody Clemens will cherish forever.

Not only was it the first strikeout for Cody Clemens, who is not a pitcher, it was against one of the best players of the generation.

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most likable players that the game has ever seen. In addition to his dominance on the field, he is a tremendous person off of it. Being able to laugh off being struck out by an infielder and even help them celebrate the moment requires tremendous character.

Where some fans see a heartwarming moment, others see an opportunity. Though this one may just be a little too far fetched.

This moment meant a lot to Kody Clemens, as it would to any career baseball player.

Shohei Ohtani managed to turn being struck out into one of the most delightful and heartwarming stories of the season.

Shohei Ohtani is phenomenal on the field and an inspiration off of it

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani came to America to play in the MLB in 2018 and has definitely made his mark since. Winning Rookie of the Year, an MVP, and two All-Star selections is no small feat. We are still at the beginning of what is hopefully a long and fruitful career for Ohtani.

On top of all those prestigious awards, Ohtani is the perfect example of what a baseball player can be. He means so much to so many fans around the world, and he sets a great example.

