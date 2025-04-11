"It irks me, I don't have any control over it" - When Paul Skenes opened up about challenges girlfriend Olivia Dunne faces

In 2023, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne met while the two were enrolled at LSU. Dunne was interested in the tall baseball player and followed him on social media.

Eventually, the two went on an ice cream date that started off their relationship. By June of that year, Dunne posted a video on her TikTok wearing Skenes' LSU jersey to a baseball game.

A month later, Skenes was drafted No. 1 by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He could not have been more excited and had big aspirations for his career in the big leagues, as he said. via USA Today.

"It means a lot to be the first overall pick. I'm just looking forward to what's to come with playing baseball and hopefully winning a World Series or two in Pittsburgh."

However, as Skenes was making a name for himself, so was Dunne. She had become one of the highest-paid NIL athletes in college. Skenes knew it would almost be impossible for her to come and enjoy his games in peace with her over 13 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. He added:

"I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either. I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her."

Skenes was growing frustrated because he had no control over whether Olivia Dunne could peacefully enjoy a baseball game or not. Despite the issues, she has made it several of Skenes' games with the Pirates.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are making the most of their stardom

MLB All-Star Game - Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne (Photo via IMAGN)

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne's relationship has blossomed as the two have become celebrities. They have found their balance between their busy schedules.

Last college football season, the duo were invited to be the guest pickers during "College GameDay" when Alabama took on LSU. They were in the booth cracking jokes with ESPN's Pat McAfee and looked like naturals.

The couple does not have much free time now that both their sports have started. Skenes has been busy picking up where he left off on the mound in 2024. Dunne, on the other hand, is recovering from an avulsion fracture of her patella.

