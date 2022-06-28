"It just gets worse" "Snap back to reality" - Boston Red Sox fans concerned their hot streak is over after blowout loss to Toronto Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-2 on the road against the Toronto Blue Jays, and this loss is making their fans nervous. The Red Sox have been one of the best teams in the MLB after a terrible start to the season, but fans are now worried that the hot streak is over.

Losing games to an AL East rival often has this effect on the fanbase, especially given how close the race for second is. The New York Yankees are the clear frontrunners in the division, but the three teams battling for second place are separated by only 1.5 games.

This blowout loss has led many to believe that the Red Sox's success may be unsustainable, as this fan points out.

This fan thinks his team might finally be coming back down to Earth after their dominant stretch.

Every team goes through ups-and-downs over the course of the season. The key is never letting the downs last too long. This fear of a downswing lasting too long is exactly what has Boston Red Sox fans worried.

Boston Red Sox fans confidence is shaken after 7-2 loss to Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer knows how to celebrate a win

For any of the big four sports teams in Boston, a championship is the expectation. This is, of course, based on empirical evidence, as teams from Boston have a funny way of consistently dominating. This is true when it comes to their MLB team, as their fans considered the team to be a World Series contender after the last few weeks of success.

This blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays has caused expectations to come crashing down, as this fan expressed.

Many fans are concerned that the team has benefitted from a weak schedule and that the team is not as good as it appears.

This fan echoes a similar sentiment and thinks this will be a long-lasting issue.

This user knows that this loss could have a larger impact on the season than most want to admit.

Some fans remained more neutral after the loss, keeping the level-headed approach that the Boston Red Sox will hopefully mirror.

This fan preferred a blowout loss, as it is less stressful than a close game.

SturmWolke @MSturmwolke @RedSox Meh, a loss was bound to happen eventually. Honestly I’ll take this loss over a heartbreaker @RedSox Meh, a loss was bound to happen eventually. Honestly I’ll take this loss over a heartbreaker

The losing team will have many opportunities to avenge this loss in 2022. If they are unable to, they can kiss their playoff chances goodbye. With winning the AL East seemingly impossible, the AL Wildcard race will be fascinating to follow, and fans know that every win matters.

