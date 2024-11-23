"It was a little bit aggressive but I had confidence" - Chris Sale downplays Hall of Fame expectations despite winning 2024 NL Cy Young Award

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Chris Sale was lights out after a few injury-riddled seasons. He started 29 games this past season, compiling an 18-3 record with a 2.38 ERA across 172.2 innings of work.

Sale led all National League pitchers in record, ERA, and strikeouts, earning himself the NL Cy Young Award. For the American League, Tarik Skubal received the award.

After winning the award, Sale joined Erik Kratz on a recent airing of Foul Territory. Kratz immediately asked Sale if he was a HOF pitcher now and the lefty was honest in his answer.

"No, not as it sits right now," said Sale.

The conversation then turned to whether Sale knew he had this in him coming into the 2024 season. Again, he was completely honest as he could be given the last few frustrating seasons he has had.

"I would say I wasn't expecting to do this right? To win a Cy young Award, that was probably a little bit aggressive, but I had confidence in myself. I just knew I needed to be healthy. I know what I can do when I'm healthy" said Sale.

Sale knows his skillset, but the problem has been staying healthy for the last few years. Now, he was able to have that healthy season and he made the most out of it, especially for an Atlanta Braves team missing Spencer Strider.

Chris Sale becomes the fifth-oldest Cy Young winner in history

Atlanta Braves - Chris Sale (Photo via IMAGN)

Chris Sale has long dominated the big leagues. From 2010-2018 as being one of the top pitchers in all of baseball, but was never able to hoist a Cy Young Award.

Now, that is a thing of the past as he earned his award at 35 years old. According to Sarah Langs, that makes him the fifth-oldest pitcher to receive the first Cy Young Award of their career. He comes in right after the legendary Warren Spahn.

Sale will look to continue that dominance next season and win another Cy Young. If he does, he would join a small list of pitchers who have been able to win the award during consecutive seasons.

The most recent pitcher to accomplish this feat is Jacob deGrom. He won the award in 2018 and 2019. Before that, Max Scherzer won the Cy Young in 2016 and 2017 and Clayton Kershaw also won it in 2013 and 2014.

