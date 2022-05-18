"It made us realize if we get into the playoffs and we can double or triple that... how much fun that would be." - New York Mets outfielder electrified by New York Rangers Game 7 at Madison Square Garden, motivated to make the playoff

After Brandon Nimmo and a group of New York Mets players witnessed the NHL New York Rangers defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in playoff action, the National League leaders want to bring that same energy to the ballpark. Madison Square Garden was absolutely rocking as the home team prevailed in overtime of Game 7, and Brandon Nimmo is hoping the Mets can capture the same spirit.

While Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, can host many more fans than the legendary Madison Square Garden, they have not been able to get the same level of fan commitment and energy in recent years. However, that could be changing, as the team has proven to be one of the best in the MLB and are capable of a deep playoff run.

The recent comments from the star outfielder were shared by the SNY Network on Twitter.

SNY @SNYtv Brandon Nimmo on attending the Rangers' Game 7 win:



"It was electric, Madison Square Garden didn't disappoint. It made us realize if we get into the playoffs and we can double or triple that...we'll see if we can pack 50-55,000 in here, how much fun that would be." Brandon Nimmo on attending the Rangers' Game 7 win:"It was electric, Madison Square Garden didn't disappoint. It made us realize if we get into the playoffs and we can double or triple that...we'll see if we can pack 50-55,000 in here, how much fun that would be." https://t.co/HEzZuCtjf8

Brandon Nimmo now realizes the kind of fan support they can harness if the teeam is able to maintain their high level of play.

New York Mets excited for playoffs after showcase of fan support

The Mets have a roster capable of a World Series.

Having to share a city's worth of fans with the New York Yankees is a daunting task, and given that both teams are playing at a superb level in 2022, the inter-New York competition is as fun to watch as any game. Fans of the New York Mets might be fewer in number, but are every bit as passionate about their team as fans of the New York Yankees.

After Brandon Nimmo experienced how electric fans in New York are for playoff success, the opportunity to get that same energy to a ballpark can't be passed up. With the New York Mets up by 5.5 games on the Philadelphia Phillies, the division title is theirs to lose, and making the playoffs is now the expectation.

The New York Rangers posted to Twitter a perfect encapsulation of the energy the fans brought both in the arena and from their homes.

New York Rangers @NYRangers This was all of us on Sunday night.



You guys are the best. This was all of us on Sunday night. You guys are the best. https://t.co/6uu9HSyLqs

It is a special time for sports fans in New York, and the New York Mets will be trying to capture the same fan engagement for themselves in the playoffs. This example of 20,000 people losing their minds for their team really makes you think about how elevated it could be if there were 50,000 people at Citi Field, watching the New York Mets win a playoff game.

