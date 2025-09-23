  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "It was never about the game” – Alex Rodriguez hugs young Aaron Judge fan, shares post-retirement lesson with girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, reacting 

"It was never about the game” – Alex Rodriguez hugs young Aaron Judge fan, shares post-retirement lesson with girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, reacting 

By Harshita Jain
Published Sep 23, 2025 06:29 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship - St. Johns vs Creighton - Source: Imagn

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Dick's House of Sport in Jersey during the opening of a store at a Greater New York City location. On Saturday afternoon, Rodriguez touched fans with the gesture of hugging a child who wore a Yankees jersey with Judge's name imprinted on it.

Ad

The reel was shared on Instagram on Monday. In the clip, a heartfelt message was written:

"One day you realize it was never about the game. It was about the heart you touched along the way."

The caption read:

"These moments."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dick's Sport commented on the post:

"Always more than a game. ❤️ Thank you, A-Rod, for coming out and for all that you do for the community."

A-Rod's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, dropped a heart emoji on his post about the retirement event.

Alex Rodriguez&#039;s girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacted on A-rod reel.(@arod/instagram)
Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacted on A-rod reel.(@arod/instagram)

A-Rod reshared a reel on his Instagram story of the LA Lakers. He was spotted with Ric Flair, a retired wrestler who supports the Lakers. A-Rod called him:

Ad
"You are the GOAT. 🔥🔥"

The post was originally shared by Ric's post and the caption read:

"Love You A-Rod! Nothing But Respect! But Go Lakers!!! WOOOOO! @arod @lakers."
Alex Rodriguezs reshared a story.(@arod/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguezs reshared a story.(@arod/Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez was enjoying a lunch date with his daughter, Ella

A-Rod was spotted enjoying a lunch date on Monday with his younger daughter, Ella. Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella (17) and Natasha (20), with his ex-wife Cynthia. He was in casual attire, wearing a black T-shirt, while Ella donned a beige shirt.

Ad
"Lunch date with Ella," A-Rod captioned his IG story.
Alex Rodriguezs reshared a story.(@arod/Instagram)
Alex Rodriguezs reshared a story.(@arod/Instagram)

In a 2025 exclusive interview with Parents, he talked about the beautiful bond with his daughters:

Ad
"There's a special bond between dads and girls and it's scary," A-Rod continues. "If I had a boy, I'd probably just throw him out on the field, and it's just less worry. But with your girls, you have to be more protective."

Rodriguez is enjoying a balanced life, dividing time between his family and managing business affairs, including his co-ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications