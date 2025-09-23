"It was never about the game” – Alex Rodriguez hugs young Aaron Judge fan, shares post-retirement lesson with girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, reacting 

MLB icon Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Dick's House of Sport in Jersey during the opening of a store at a Greater New York City location. On Saturday afternoon, Rodriguez touched fans with the gesture of hugging a child who wore a Yankees jersey with Judge's name imprinted on it.The reel was shared on Instagram on Monday. In the clip, a heartfelt message was written:&quot;One day you realize it was never about the game. It was about the heart you touched along the way.&quot;The caption read:&quot;These moments.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDick's Sport commented on the post:&quot;Always more than a game. ❤️ Thank you, A-Rod, for coming out and for all that you do for the community.&quot;A-Rod's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, dropped a heart emoji on his post about the retirement event.Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro reacted on A-rod reel.(@arod/instagram)A-Rod reshared a reel on his Instagram story of the LA Lakers. He was spotted with Ric Flair, a retired wrestler who supports the Lakers. A-Rod called him:&quot;You are the GOAT. 🔥🔥&quot;The post was originally shared by Ric's post and the caption read:&quot;Love You A-Rod! Nothing But Respect! But Go Lakers!!! WOOOOO! @arod @lakers.&quot;Alex Rodriguezs reshared a story.(@arod/Instagram)Alex Rodriguez was enjoying a lunch date with his daughter, EllaA-Rod was spotted enjoying a lunch date on Monday with his younger daughter, Ella. Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella (17) and Natasha (20), with his ex-wife Cynthia. He was in casual attire, wearing a black T-shirt, while Ella donned a beige shirt.&quot;Lunch date with Ella,&quot; A-Rod captioned his IG story.Alex Rodriguezs reshared a story.(@arod/Instagram)In a 2025 exclusive interview with Parents, he talked about the beautiful bond with his daughters:&quot;There's a special bond between dads and girls and it's scary,&quot; A-Rod continues. &quot;If I had a boy, I'd probably just throw him out on the field, and it's just less worry. But with your girls, you have to be more protective.&quot;Rodriguez is enjoying a balanced life, dividing time between his family and managing business affairs, including his co-ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves.