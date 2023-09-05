"It reminds me a lot of a young Matt Olson" - Former All-Star Yonder Alonso heaps praise on Red Sox rookie Triston Casas

The Boston Red Sox may have a potential superstar on their hands when it comes to rookie first baseman Triston Casas. The talented slugger has turned around his 2023 campaign after a slow start to the year, emerging as one of the top offensive stars on the Red Sox squad.

"Triston Casas admits he got emotional thinking about the 1 year anniversary of his big league debut. “It’s been a really incredible ride. I couldn’t have done it without the help of everyone in those four walls in my clubhouse.” Hell of a rookie year." - @tylermilliken_

The 23-year-old has forced his name into the American League Rookie of the Year conversation, with many believing that he has a legitimate opportunity to win the prestigious award. Triston Casas is not only proving his candidacy for the award but also making a case to cement himself as the first baseman of the future for the iconic ball club.

While Casas has been one of Boston's top prospects since joining the club, his dynamic performances throughout the summer have Red Sox fans buzzing. Not only has his emergence opened the eyes of fans, but analysts alike, including former All-Star Yonder Alonso, who compared him to a young Matt Olson.

"It reminds me a lot of a young Matt Olson..." @YonderalonsoU dishes some high praise for @RedSox rookie standout Triston Casas! #MLBCentral | #DirtyWater" - @MLBNetwork

Through 123 games this season, the Boston Red Sox first baseman has become a staple of the club's lineup. During that time, Casas has posted a .268 batting average with 23 home runs and 59 RBIs, while also producing a .870 OPS. His 23 home runs have him ranked second on the team behind only Rafael Devers, who sits at 29 total long-balls.

A look at Triston Casas' road to the MLB

The Miami, Florida native was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida. He quickly emerged as one of the top prospects in the organization, clubbing his way through the minor league before earning his MLB debut in September of 2022.

Through 27 games in 2022, Casas struggled, posting a lowly .198 batting average, however, he did showcase his pop by hitting five home runs in 95 at-bats. While he may never reach the heights of the Atlanta Braves All-Star, there is a chance that he could find himself in the same atmosphere soon enough.