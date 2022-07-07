“It’s actually staggering how bad y’all play against the division” “Finally play a good team and get exposed” - Boston Red Sox fans puzzled after team continues to struggle against divisional opponents

The Boston Red Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park tonight for a rubber match in the three-game series.

The Red Sox took game one on Monday night, while the Rays evened up the series last night, winning with a score of 8-4.

Tonight, the Boston Red Sox offense struggled mightily as they were defeated by a score of 7-1. They are now 45-37 on the season.

This was a disappointing loss, considering it was against a divisional opponent. The Red Sox are now an abysmal 9-18 against AL East opponents this year. Outside of these games, they are an impressive 17 games above .500.

However, the team cannot expect to make a run in the postseason if they continue this atrocious play against AL East teams.

Fans are worried about the Boston Red Sox playing poorly against tougher competition as they seem to be exposed.

Fans are simply disappointed by the team's play against the AL East.

Overall, the Red Sox will look to bounce back as they now play the best team in all of baseball this weekend.

The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees this weekend in a pivotal series. This will be a huge test for both teams as Fenway Park is surely going to be a playoff-like atmosphere despite being July.

07/06/22: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Highlights

The Red Sox struggled against the Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays scored one run in the first inning, thanks to an RBI single by shortstop Wander Franco, driving in Yandy Diaz to make it 1-0.

"Already on the board! @RaysBaseball strike early when Wander Franco sends Yandy Diaz home!"-@Bally Sports Sun: Rays

The Rays then extended their early lead in the third inning as they plated three runs to make it 4-0. Randy Arozerena hit a line drive double to plate the first two runs of the inning.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball The classic power & speed combo of Randy Arozarena and Ji-Man Choi The classic power & speed combo of Randy Arozarena and Ji-Man Choi https://t.co/jiHQQQXsg4

"The classic power & speed combo of Randy Arozarena and Ji-Man Choi"-RaysBaseball

Kevin Keirmaier came up to the plate shortly after and replaced Arozerena's spot at second base with an RBI double of his own.

"KK picks up where he left off last night! @RaysBaseball lead 4-0!"-@Bally Sports Sun: Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays extended their lead to 5-0 after Josh Lowe hit an RBI double to left field.

"Add another one. Josh Lowe adds to the @RaysBaseball lead!"-@Bally Sports Sun: Rays

The Boston Red Sox's lone run came off the bat of J.D. Martinez as he hit an RBI single to make it a 6-1 game. This would be all the offense the Red Sox could muster as they fell by a score of 7-1.

