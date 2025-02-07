"It's almost like what Mike Tyson said" - Ex-Padres star reflects on wisdom from pitching greats like Greg Maddux, Pedro Martinez, Billy Wagner, etc.

Former pitcher Heath Bell has some advice for the modern era of pitchers. He believes that stuff doesn't matter as much, since even pitchers in the minor leagues have good enough stuff on their best days to dominate. It's all about the mental aspect in Bell's eyes.

Bell said (33:00):

"There's all these different factors that can happen after you release the ball. Can you deal with that on the fly? That's what I learned from Greg Maddux, and Tom Glavine, Pedro Martinez, Steve Trachsel, Johnny Franco, Trevor Hoffman, and Billy Wagner... It's almost like what Mike Tyson said, 'You have a gameplan until you get hit. Then that gameplan changes.'"

The former reliever said fighting, Mike Tyson's area of expertise, is a lot like pitching. Something happens despite a pitcher's best effort, and they need to be able to mentally withstand the trials that ensue.

The former San Diego Padres star also said it's imperative to be able to handle the struggles. Bell said pitchers have to be mentally strong enough not to question their stuff or their ability or if they're tipping when things go wrong.

Ex-Padres pitcher details 'most important' thing for all pitchers

Pitching is one of the most important aspects of baseball. Without it, it would be like batting practice for opposing teams. Teams with good pitching have the chance to counter that.

Heath Bell provided some advice for young pitchers (Getty)

It's easier said than done, especially in an age with such dominant hitters. But former reliever Heath Bell has some advice for the younger generation, both in the MLB and those hopeful to one day make it.

He said (35:00):

"The mental game is the most important thing for any big-leaguer or any young guys... Tom Glavine said to me, 'A big-league pitcher will figure something out in one or two pitches. A minor league guy, it'll take him three or four.'"

Having the mental fortitude to withstand the struggles and to figure out what is or isn't working before it's too late is one thing the former San Diego Padres reliever believes is what all pitchers need to master.

