“It's already become a habit” - Dodgers fans overwhelmed as Shohei Ohtani blasts home runs in back-to-back games 

Shohei Ohtani's hot-hitting streak continued as the Los Angeles Dodgers remain keen on dominating opponents. The club is coming off a huge victory after defeating one of the best teams in the league. The Dodgers did more than a simple win as they swept the Atlanta Braves.

Unsurprisingly, Ohtani played a crucial role in the team's offense. In their last game against the Braves, Ohtani smashed a two-run home run. The slugger has continued his hitting prowess as he went deep once more against the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers fans are overwhelmed to see Shohei Ohtani smash home runs in back-to-back games. Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on his home run blast against the Marlins.

Here is a look at some of the fan reactions to Ohtani's home run on X/Twitter:

"It's already become a habit," wrote one fan.

"Shohei's performance is so out of this world, even aliens are taking notes . we love you," wrote another fan.

"I’ve seen enough he’s my MVP," wrote one more fan.

Some fans are eagerly awaiting for Ohtani to start pitching again:

"And this is just one aspect of his brilliance, just wait until he starts pitching again. What a historic acquisition!" wrote one fan.

"I'm wishing for Shohei Ohtani to be healthy for the rest of his MLB career. The world is witnessing greatness," another fan chipped in.

"We have this for 9+ more years. We are eating well for a long time!"another fan wrote.

Shohei Ohtani leads the league with home runs

Shohei Ohtani has surpassed Mike Trout, Gunner Henderson and Marcell Ozuna this season to take the lead in home runs. Ohtani smashed his 11th home run of the season and he already seems unstoppable.

The Dodgers superstar started out slowly, but he seems to have caught up on what he missed. Ohtani continues to set milestones and break records. The two-way phenom holds a batting clip of .370 with a .430 OBP and a 1.135 OPS.

In 146 appearances at the plate, Ohtani recorded 27 RBIs, 17 walks and drove in 31 runs. His constant hitting skills have surprised MLB fans. Thanks to Ohtani's batting prowess, the Dodgers continue to dominate the NL West with a 23-13 record on the season.

