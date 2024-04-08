"It's b****** what he did" - Former Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe rips Curt Schilling for revealing Tim Wakefield's cancer diagnosis

Few players have seen their reputation taken as much of a hit post-retirement as much as Curt Schilling.

The once-beloved Boston Red Sox pitcher has seen himself become one of the most polarizing MLB figures in recent years. There are many reasons why Schilling has upset fans, analysts and former teammates, yet one of the most notorious came this past year.

Last year, Curt Schilling found himself at the forefront of another controversy. The polarizing former All-Star and three-time World Series MVP saw his status among Boston Red Sox fans and players take another hit after announcing publicly on a podcast that Tim Wakefield was diagnosed with brain cancer.

"By revealing Tim Wakefield's illness, Curt Schilling crossed a line. That's nothing new. @CRedRojo spoke to 29 former teammates, opponents, media members and baseball sources to explain how the World Series hero made himself a pariah. @themessenger"

The poor decision by Schilling came only days before Tim Wakefield died from the illness. One of the main reasons why Schilling faced such as backlash is the fact that Tim Wakefield and his family were private on the matter, something that Schilling didn't respect.

One of his former teammates, Derek Lowe, spoke out on the matter and was furious with the situation.

"It's bullshit what he did," Lowe told Sean McAdam of Mass Live. "I knew a lot. Golfed with Wake, knew the whole story. Understanding what they wanted out as a family, and you do that? It’s just bullshit."

"Speaking to @Sean_McAdam, Derek Lowe on Curt Schilling: "It's bullshit what he did. I knew a lot. Golfed with Wake, knew the whole story. Understanding what they wanted out as a family, and you do that? It's just bullshit."

It remains to be seen if Schilling will ever be forgiven by the former Boston Red Sox players, fans and organizational members who were left furious by the Wakefield cancer revelation.

Curt Schilling will not be present for the Boston Red Sox 2004 celebration

The polarizing former World Series hero will reportedly not be on hand for Tuesday night's celebration of the 2004 Boston Red Sox.

It's something that Derek Lowe believes is the best option for everyone involved. The fact that Schilling is not well-liked among his former teammates, this opinion by Lowe seems accurate.

Schilling's reputation has affected more than his past friendships but has seemingly hurt his ability to reach the Hall of Fame, as the once-great pitcher remains without enshrinement.

