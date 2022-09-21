"It’s all coming together" "That's good news for once!" - New York Yankees fans filled with hope after positive DJ LeMahieu update hints at imminent return ahead of playoffs

The New York Yankees have struggled constantly with injuries to their key players this season. However, they are finally starting to get some good news on that front.

On Tuesday, infielder DJ LeMahieu took part in batting practice ahead of the Yankees’ series-opener vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates.

LeMahieu has been on the IL since Sept. 5 due to toe inflammation in his right foot. According to manager Aaron Boone, LeMahieu could be making his return as early as the Yankees’ current homestand.

The update arrived as a massive boost to Yankees fans, and the timing of it couldn’t have been better. The Yankees have struggled since the All-Star break in terms of offensive production.

LeMahieu’s return isn’t the solution to every problem the New York Yankees have right now, but his presence will certainly benefit their offense to a fair degree.

New York Yankees set to receive Luis Severino boost

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros

The New York Yankees also placed struggling ace Frankie Montas in the 15-day IL due to shoulder inflammation. Harrison Bader was also reinstated from the 60-day IL ahead of his Yankees debut against the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Right-hander Luis Severino is set to return on Wednesday. He will start the second game against the Pirates.

Severino has been out of action since July with a mild lat strain. He recently completed a three-start rehab assignment.

In his latest outing last Thursday at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Severino struck out six batters in 4.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits and one walk.

The Yankees have ambitions for a deep postseason run. They should be clinching the American League East pennant hereon, barring an extraordinary collapse of epic proportions. Realistically, they are almost there.

However, they look far from being a World Series team in comparison to the Dodgers or the Astros. The return of both LeMahieu and Severino will help fuel their playoff dreams. While LeMahieu provides a dependable bat, Severino at his best is one of the best pitchers in the business.

The return of both LeMahieu and Severino could do wonders for the Yankees - especially during the playoffs.

